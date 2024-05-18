North Forty News Announces Touring Bike Giveaway

Once again, Recycled Cycles and North Forty News have teamed up for a Spring Bike Giveaway.

This year’s bicycle is the Breezer Doppler Café + . The Doppler offers riders a traditional touring bike with smooth-rolling 650b tires that can venture into the dirt.

The wheels offer a distinct advantage by offering a larger-volume tire that provides a comfortable and quick ride on pavement and greater cushion and traction on rough roads.

Ideal for loaded touring and harsh conditions, the Doppler frame offers classic road-bike geometry and a high level of functionality.

This is your last chance to enter!

The winner will be announced on June 1st.

Don’t Delay – Enter Today @ northfortynews.com/bikegiveaway