Uchealth Medical Center of the Rockies Named No. 2 in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News and World Report recently ranked UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland as the No. 2 hospital in the state for the second year in a row. Two additional UCHealth hospitals are ranked in the state’s top five, including the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora (No. 1) and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs (No. 4).

“This recognition for our hospitals is a testament to the hard work of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and providers who go above and beyond every day to ensure our patients receive the best care,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety, and an unmatched clinical experience are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

U.S. News ranked Medical Center of the Rockies as high performing in specialties including stroke, cancer care, and cardiac procedures.

“Our excellent patient outcomes are a result of our team’s commitment to delivering the highest levels of care each and every day,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of Medical Center of the Rockies. “We are dedicated to serving our community and are honored patients choose us for their medical needs.”

MCR was also ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in Colorado by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index as one of the most socially responsible hospitals, receiving straight “A” grades in health equity, value, and outcomes. UCHealth Greeley Hospital joins MCR as one of only 54 hospitals to achieve this Honor Roll designation. In addition, UCHealth was recognized as one of the country’s top-performing healthcare systems in social responsibility.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/co.