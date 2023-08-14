Sign Up Now for Property Tax Payment Email Reminders

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey invite taxpayers to sign up to receive an email for property tax payment reminders. Each year four emails will be sent and will include a notification that property tax statements were mailed reminders for the February 28 and June 15 payment deadlines for those that pay in two installments, and a reminder of the April 30 payment deadline for those that make one full payment.

To sign up, please visit larimer.gov, visit the Things to Do tab, and click Subscribe to Email Alerts. Also, please consider signing up to receive paperless statements. To sign-up, visit larimer.gov/treasurer and click the Sign Up for eNotices quick link.

Any questions should be directed to the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office at 970-498-7020.