Weld County Commissioners Name New Health Department Director

The Weld County Board of Commissioners has announced Jason Chessher as the new Director of the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

Chessher, who previously served as the managing director of Health and Environmental Services for the City of Garland, Texas’ Health Department, was chosen for the position following a nationwide search.

“Chessher was the perfect choice for this role as he has served the public through a public health and environment role for a few decades now,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “We know he will lead the health department well and is joining a great team of people.”

After receiving his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas A&M University at Commerce, Chessher went on to earn a Master of Science in Environmental Science from the University of North Texas. He began his career with the City of Garland’s health department as an Environmental Investigator in 2000 and was promoted to various roles over the past 22 years, including being an Environmental Health Manager and an Administrator. In his most recent role as Managing Director, he was responsible for the oversight of the City of Garland’s Public Health Department, Animal Services, Sanitation Department, and the Charles M. Hinton, Jr. Regional Landfill.

“The decision to join Weld County came easily due to the premier Health Department that the county operates,” Chessher said, noting the department’s reaccreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board in 2022. “I’m excited and look forward to joining the Weld County team.”

To learn more about the health department, visit weld.gov/Government/Departments/Health-and-Environment.