Today’s Weather: 2/27/23

February 27, 2023

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 15 51 49 20
Berthoud 0 50 50 29
Fort Collins 0 52 51 29
Greeley 10 51 49 19
Laporte 5 50 50 29
Livermore 11 49 44 26
Loveland 11 49 49 29
Red Feather Lakes 14 30 31 19
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 26 41 49 28
Wellington 0 50 50 24
Windsor 3 53 52 22
*As of February 27, 2023 10:00am

