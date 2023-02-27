Today’s Weather: 2/27/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plentiful sunshine. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|15
|51
|49
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|50
|50
|29
|Fort Collins
|0
|52
|51
|29
|Greeley
|10
|51
|49
|19
|Laporte
|5
|50
|50
|29
|Livermore
|11
|49
|44
|26
|Loveland
|11
|49
|49
|29
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|30
|31
|19
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|26
|41
|49
|28
|Wellington
|0
|50
|50
|24
|Windsor
|3
|53
|52
|22
|*As of February 27, 2023 10:00am
Be the first to comment