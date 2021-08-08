Wellington, Are you Ready for Some Hot Rods and Hot Dogs?

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Rick Forster of Anytime Fitness is hosting a Hot Rods and Hotdogs Community Appreciation Day event on August 14, 2021, kicking off at noon at 6556 Buttercup Dr. Wellington, CO 80549. This event is free and open to the community, and folks are encouraged to bring their hot rods.

“Post Covid, I have really appreciated the way the community rallied around the gym, me, and my family, and we had a great turnout for the 4th of July. So I want to take the opportunity to give back a little bit and thank everyone for their support,” shares Rick.

Rick is a hot rodder himself and understands the aspects of working on cars that are similar to working out in the gym, both mentally and physically. He also notices that not all guys in the automotive industry exercise. “I thought this would be a great segue to get some of the people from the hot rod side of my life to come over to the health and fitness side,” said Rick.

Whether you like hot rods, exercising, hot dogs, or all of the above, stop by Anytime Fitness on August 14 to take part in this giving back to the community event. “Bring your toys and show us what you’ve got!”