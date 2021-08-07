Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com

Last year the staff of North Forty News was invited to attend the Harvest Wine Dinner held in October at Rove . As one of the lucky guests to enjoy this event, I can vouch that the wine pairings were great, the food was exceptional, and not just delicious but also beautifully presented. And lucky me, I had also been to a menu tasting at Rove .

Whatever Chef/Owner Sean Scott sets his hand to, it’s sure to be top quality.



Rove Bakery and Market, open Wednesday through Sunday, 7:30 am – 3:00 pm, where you’ll find the highest quality baked goods, all made from scratch, professional culinary cookbooks, house-made jams, infused oils, spice blends, and specially selected wines sold in a handsome carrier that makes a great gift to which you can add lovely wine glasses. Currently, we recommend that you visitBakery and Market, open Wednesday through Sunday, 7:30 am – 3:00 pm, where you’ll find the highest quality baked goods, all made from scratch, professional culinary cookbooks, house-made jams, infused oils, spice blends, and specially selected wines sold in a handsome carrier that makes a great gift to which you can add lovely wine glasses.

Stay tuned as this beautifully designed restaurant is planning to reopen for dinner in the weeks to come.

We highly recommend experiencing the quality you’ll find at Rove located at 125 South College, Fort Collins.