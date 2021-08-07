Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com
Last year the staff of North Forty News was invited to attend the Harvest Wine Dinner held in October at Rove. As one of the lucky guests to enjoy this event, I can vouch that the wine pairings were great, the food was exceptional, and not just delicious but also beautifully presented. And lucky me, I had also been to a menu tasting at Rove.
Whatever Chef/Owner Sean Scott sets his hand to, it’s sure to be top quality.
Currently, we recommend that you visit Rove Bakery and Market, open Wednesday through Sunday, 7:30 am – 3:00 pm, where you’ll find the highest quality baked goods, all made from scratch, professional culinary cookbooks, house-made jams, infused oils, spice blends, and specially selected wines sold in a handsome carrier that makes a great gift to which you can add lovely wine glasses.
Stay tuned as this beautifully designed restaurant is planning to reopen for dinner in the weeks to come.
We highly recommend experiencing the quality you’ll find at Rove located at 125 South College, Fort Collins.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Basic Metallic Reloading Class
970-881-2929
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Be the first to comment