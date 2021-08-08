Timber Framing — a Natural Choice for Colorado Homes

Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com

People move to Colorado for many reasons — the natural beauty, over 300 days of sunshine, and often, a determination to engage in outdoor activities. Along with North Dakota (who knew?), Colorado is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation.

And when folks grow up here or move here from other parts of the country, they make choices conducive to this beautiful state they call home — and this certainly applies to housing.

Timber framing is a building technique of such beauty and antiquity that in addition to European cathedrals many hundreds of years old, it has been found in archaeological sites dating back as early as 200 BC.

In sharp contrast to “dimensionally built” structures (sometimes called “stick-built”) that use 2 X 6 inch lumber, timber framing is defined by its unique joinery and use of heavy lumber.

Using wood joinery such as mortise and tenon, held in place with wooden pegs, part of what makes timber frame structures so unique is that they are built with great care, much like furniture. In traditional timber framing the ends of timbers are carved out so that they fit together like puzzle pieces. Today’s timber framers integrate modern building techniques to enhance traditional methods and meet modern-day engineering codes and standards.

Many of the most beautiful homes with large swaths of glass and wood, looking so perfect in the setting in which they were built, are timber frame homes.

With this in mind, we are happy to share with our readers the opening of a new office at 3 Old Town Square in Fort Collins — FRAMEWORKS Inspired Homes.

Adrian Jones, Owner & Timber Framer, in the business of constructing beautiful and functional structures, continues to embrace and enjoy new building challenges. He has built the culture, teams, and systems to successfully meet the vision and unique building needs of his clients. To find out more, visit at: 3 Old Town Square or at: Frameworkstimber.com