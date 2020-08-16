Windsor to host Blood Drive

The town of Windsor is hosting a blood drive Monday, August 17 from 10 am to 2:30 pm in Windsor to promote health and wellness.

The blood drive comes as part of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department’s efforts in encouraging the well-being of all. Additionally, Windsor has partnered with nonprofit organization Vitalant for the Blood Drive.

Individuals interested in donating can help up to three patients as all blood types are accepted. Prospective participants are encouraged to register online or by phone. Additionally, there are current donation guidelines and a COVID-19 online.

For more information including where to register, visit: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa or call 303 363-2220