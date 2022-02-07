Windsor’s W Station Welcomes ‘run.Windsor’

Windsor’s Most Popular Running Organization Is on the Mov

run.Windsor is moving its operations from its current space at 655b Academy Court in Windsor to the W Station at 1870 Marina Drive in Windsor. The move will finalize by the end of January.

The W Station is also home to the W Club health and performance center, Windsor’s newest club, which opened in October 2021.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited about establishing the run.Windsor Race Series at such an incredible wellness facility within the Water Valley community,” said Mandy Mullen, owner of run.Windsor and FusionFIT. “I started run.Windsor in 2018 as a women’s running group, and with the support of our community, we’re so proud of how it’s evolved into a regional race series.

“With this collaboration, we look forward to further impacting the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of Windsor and all of Northern Colorado.”

Some of the instructors of FusionFIT, voted by the Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce as the Small Business of the Year of 2020, will join the W Club team with plans to offer many FusionFIT-like classes.

“When two forces like Mandy (Mullen), and what she has created with run.Windsor, and the W Club come together, you can expect great things to happen,” said Patrick Frantz, general manager of the W Club. “This union will be something special.”

Mullen’s run.Windsor race series has drawn a record-setting amount of participants from Windsor and across the nation in its professionally timed races. The races vary in distance from 5k to half-marathon to ultra-marathon.

“Our team are all passionate runners and know firsthand the benefits these events bring, not only for individuals but the overall community,” said Mullen. “Our goal is to reach as many households as possible through walking, running and kids’ fun runs while supporting the local businesses and organizations that make Windsor great.

“The W Station is the perfect fit for us with its wellness mission and support of our armed services, as my husband, who also serves as our timer, is an active-duty member of the Colorado Air National Guard.”

FusionFIT members will receive a 30-day free trial available to them at the W Club from February 5 to March 5.

The state-of-the-art W Club opened its doors in mid-October of 2021 at the W Station and provides discounts to Water Valley and RainDance residents, Pelican Lakes Resort & Golf members, senior citizens, first responders, and members of the military. It also offers free membership to any fully retired military resident.

“I’ve been in the health and performance industry for 40 years and the generosity of the discounts offered is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” said Frantz. “As a four-year United States Marine Corps veteran with great respect for those who have dedicated their lives to making and keeping our nation great, it is an honor and privilege to give complimentary memberships to our 20-year retired military residents.”

For more information about group exercise classes, run.Windsor or the W Club, visit wclubwindsor.com, runwindsorco.com, or call 970-833-1750.