Colorado Swing Performing for Goodtimes Dance Club Valentines Dance

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready because the Goodtimes Dance Club’s Valentine’s Dance is on its way and it goes without saying…it’s always a “good time.” If you have plans for Saturday, February 12, cancel them and cancel them right away because nothing can stand in the way of what promises to be Northern Colorado’s social event of the year!!! Doors open at 6:30 pm, so don’t get there at 6:20 pm expecting something to happen, okay? They’ll have a dance lesson starting at 6:45 pm if you just have absolutely no idea what you’re doing on the dance floor, BUT whatever skill level you’re at, have yourself loose and ready to boogie by 7:30 pm and don’t expect to stop that boogie until about 10:30 pm.

You’re probably asking yourself, “Hey, where the heck does this thing take place anyway?” Well, just calm down, I was getting to that. If the Fort Collins Senior Center is a-rockin’, then don’t come a-knockin’ and you can find them at 1200 Raintree Drive.

The Senior Center is the premier dance venue in Fort Collins with a wooden dance floor, great sound and comfortable surroundings. For this event, the Colorado Swing dance orchestra will be performing ballroom dance music including Foxtrot, Latin, Tango, and Waltz as well as the expected exciting Swing era favorites.

Admission is much easier this season with individual dance tickets, $5 membership fee, $5 for students, and other discounts. Please purchase tickets in advance online now at goodtimesdanceclub.com.

All get-togethers are dependent on the Covid19 laws and regulations at the time of the event. Currently, masks are required at indoor events in Larimer county.

Go to Facebook page to meet fans and musicians and to get any last-minute updates. facebook.com/ColoradoSwing or coloradoswing.com.