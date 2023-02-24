4 Tips For Maximizing Drainage in Your Artificial Grass Lawn

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

If you have artificial grass, you know that one of the most important things to maintain is proper drainage. Otherwise, your lawn can become soggy and mushy, which looks terrible and can lead to mold and mildew problems. Here are four tips for maximizing drainage in your artificial grass lawn.

Plan your drainage before you install it.

When finally installing a beautiful, lush artificial grass lawn, one of the most critical steps you must take beforehand is to plan for proper drainage. If your grass does not drain correctly or the irrigation and runoff systems are poorly designed, your lawn could be prone to puddles, mildew, and even flooding. Fortunately, you can easily navigate this step by enlisting the services of a professional landscaping company or engineer to make sure your drainage planning is up to par. Additionally, this step should include surveying the area for any existing drainage plans found elsewhere on your property that could conflict with yours. Taking these extra steps to plan your drainage will save you a lot of time and trouble in the long run so that you can enjoy your artificial grass lawn without worrying about potential water-related issues in the future.

Make sure the sub-base is adequately compacted.

An appropriate subbase is essential for artificial grass in Silverado, CA. It makes sure that drainage is adequate and prevents future issues such as sinking and waterlogging. The importance of adequately compacted soil cannot be overstated, as it ensures a structurally sound foundation for artificial turf to be safely laid on. If the subbase fails, so too does the artificial grass; therefore, it is essential to check with a contractor or an expert before installing artificial grass in Silverado, CA, to ensure that it is done correctly from the ground up!

Install a perforated pipe system.

Installing a perforated pipe system beneath an artificial grass lawn can be an excellent investment. It provides adequate drainage for when stormwater accumulates on the surface and may also help save money in the long run. The pipes beneath the turf naturally allow air to pass through to keep your lawn from overheating and drying out, resulting in improved turf health. Additionally, these perforated pipe systems are easy to address if any maintenance is needed since they are located underneath the synthetic grass. If you have an artificial lawn, installing a perforated pipe system is an example of intelligent landscaping that you should consider.

Use an infill material that promotes drainage.

Having an artificial grass lawn is a great way to maintain a perfect-looking lawn without worrying about mowing or fertilizing. However, it requires using an infill material that promotes drainage to keep the lawn looking and performing its best. A drainage infill can be anything from natural sand minerals, rubberized material, or silica granules – the most popular option being silica due to its non-wetting nature which helps water drain away quickly and prevents the growth of algae and bacteria. Not only does this help keep your artificial grass looking pristine and healthy, but with proper drainage, more water will be absorbed into the ground rather than sitting on top of your synthetic turf. Make sure you select an infill that fits your climate and landscaping project, as every situation is different!

Concluding Thoughts

If you plan to install an artificial grass lawn in your home, consider drainage first. By following the simple tips above, you can be sure that your artificial grass lawn will drain properly and look great for years. Do you have other suggestions for adequately draining an artificial grass lawn? Let us know in the comments below!