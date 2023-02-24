Best Betting App in India | How Not to Go Wrong With the Choice of Betting App?

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Mobile applications for betting are a great option for those who like to save time and place sports bets with a high level of comfort for themselves. It is important to choose the right mobile app that will meet all the needs of the user. Read to find out how not to make a wrong choice and also learn about the best example of a mobile betting app in India.



How To Choose The Best Betting App In India?

In order to choose a mobile sports betting application that is perfect for you, it is necessary to identify a number of criteria that are important for you. The most popular criteria for choosing an application from a bookmaker that definitely should not be ignored are:

Availability of a verified license and high guarantees of personal data protection;

Ease of use of the mobile application, namely, a great interface and easy navigation;

Availability of a mobile app or mobile version of the site for your operating system;

Availability of an extensive sportsbook with good daily coverage of sports tournaments;

Generous bonuses from the bookmaker;

Loyalty to users from India and the ability to make payment transactions in INR;

Good and prompt support service.

These and other criteria will definitely help you form a complete idea about the mobile app from the bookmaker. If you don’t want to waste your time looking for a mobile app then in this review you will find information about the mobile app from the bookmaker which best meets all the highlighted criteria.

Continue reading and make sure that you should definitely download 1xBet app!

Basic Facts About 1xBet App in India

1xBet is probably one of the most famous bookmakers on the market. Following all the trends, the bookmaker has developed a cool mobile app where users can place sports bets in the best conditions. Dozens of sports, a bunch of markets, and the highest odds are available here. By the way, the app has a nice design and convenient navigation that make using the app even more comfortable.

Registered users will be able to get an in-app welcome bonus of up to 20,000 INR! Continue reading this review to find out how to 1xBet download as well as all the details about using the mobile app!

How to Download 1xBet App?

The mobile app is available for both operating systems and for Android and iOS. You can download it for free from the official website of the bookmaker. By the way, the mobile application does not differ in design and interface from the official website, which means you do not have to get used to it. Another interesting fact is that in the mobile app, you can use the same features as the official site 1xBet. Read more about downloading mobile apps for each of the operating systems below.

1xBet Download for Android

Android users can easily 1xBet download to their smartphone. To do this, you need to go through the following steps:

Open the bookmaker’s official website and click on the Android icon on the right side of the screen; You will be redirected to the page for 1xBet apk download; After you 1xBet apk download install the mobile app on your smartphone.

You will now be able to open the mobile app using the corresponding icon on your smartphone’s home screen and place sports bets without any problems!

1xBet Download For iOS

Users of 1xBet will be able to download a special mobile app for iOS devices. To do this, you need to perform a few simple actions:

Open the official site of the bookmaker in India; On the right side of the main page, click on the iOS button; You will be redirected to the App Store; Download 1xBet App; Open the app using the icon on your smartphone’s home screen.

1xBet Mobile

If you do not want to use the memory of your smartphone and 1xBet download then a great alternative is to use the mobile version of the official site. In order to access it, just open the official bookmaker website in the browser of your smartphone. The mobile version will automatically adjust to the parameters of your smartphone and give you a website with a simplified interface and navigation, so you will be able to use it with comfort!

How To Register In The 1xBet App?

The first thing you need to do after downloading the mobile app from the bookmaker is to create a personal account. The registration process in the mobile app is quite fast and will only take a couple of minutes of your time. Here’s how you can register:

Open the 1xBet mobile app; Click on the Register button; Choose a suitable registration method (by phone, email, social networks, and messengers); Depending on the chosen registration method, fill out the registration form; Choose a type of Welcome Bonus you want to get (Sports Bonus or Casino Bonus; Click on the Register button.

Speaking of ways to sign up it is worth mentioning that you can choose one of three ways in the 1xBet app. The first way is to register using your phone number. In this case, you will need to enter your phone number, account currency, confirmation code (will come to your number), and promo code if any, and select the type of welcome bonus when you fill out the registration form.

If you want to register through email then you’ll need to specify the country of residence, your city, your account currency, your email and phone number, your first and last name, a password to log into your personal cabinet, a promo code if any, as well as select the type of the welcome bonus.

In the third registration method, users are prompted to link their account to one of their existing Google or Telegram accounts. You will also need to specify the country and currency of the account and choose the type of welcome bonus.

As soon as you register with the app, you will open up the wonderful world of mobile betting with 1xBet! However, pay attention to the fact that after registration it is necessary to verify your account because only after that users can withdraw money from the gaming account.

How to Make a Deposit in the 1xBet App?

Immediately after you register in the mobile app you will be able to make a deposit to your gaming account. This will allow you to place bets on sports in the 1xBet app for real money. Here are the steps you need to take to make a deposit to your 1xBet mobile account:

Open the 1xBet mobile app; Login to your account; Go to the main menu, open the personal cabinet section, and go to the Wallet section; Select the Deposit option; Specify the payment method for your deposit; Enter the amount of deposit you want to transfer; Click on the confirm button and wait for the funds to be credited to your game account.

1xBet App Sportsbook

1xBet App is rightfully considered one of the leaders in the market of betting services. And this is largely due to its excellent sportsbook. In the bookmaker’s app users can place bets on dozens of sports as well as music contests, political events, and even the weather! Such an extensive list makes 1xBet the most popular and interesting bookmaker.

You can also place bets on cybersports tournaments in the bookmaker’s mobile app. For example on CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and other championships.

By the way, another cool option from 1xBet is placing live bets. You can find all the current matches in a special section of the main menu called Live. Every day there are many tournaments in the most popular sports including cricket, soccer, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and others.

How to Place a Sports Bet in 1xBet App?

In order to place a bet on sports in the 1xBet app, you need to perform a couple of simple actions namely:

Open the bookmaker’s mobile app in India; Login to your account and make a deposit to your gaming account; Open the bookmaker’s sportsbook; Select the sport on which you want to place your bet; Select the market and odds for the bet; Specify the stake of the bet; Confirm the action and wait for the outcome of the match.

Bonuses in the 1xBet App

The 1xBet app is also an opportunity to get a lot of nice bonuses and promotions! To see everything this bookmaker offers, go to Promotions in the main menu. Here you will find promotions like welcome bonuses, special cash backs, birthday gifts, themed promotions, and more.

The welcome bonus is probably the most famous bonus from the bookmaker. 1xBet gives you the opportunity to get +100% on your first deposit. The maximum amount of the welcome bonus can be up to 20,000 INR. To get this bonus you need to make a deposit within 30 days after registration and the first deposit should be at least 75 INR.

1xBet App Support

Be sure that the support specialists will be able to help you in any situation related to the 1xBet application because the bookmaker pays serious attention to helping its users. In order to contact a support specialist you only need to write to the built-in live chat and wait for an answer, which usually comes within a couple of minutes.

However, live chat is not the only way to contact support, you can also call a special hotline number or write an email. By the way, the site has an excellent base with a FAQ, which will also be useful to get acquainted with because the answer to your question may be hidden there.

Conclusion

A huge number of sports, generous bonuses, and high odds – that’s what makes the mobile app from 1xBet bookmaker the best in the betting services market. 1xBet download and enjoy mobile betting!