Photo of the Week: Feasting Eagle

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Rawlin Davidson took this photo at City Park Lake in Fort Collins. This Eagle was feasting on a dead Canadian Goose on the lake, and after 40 minutes, this Bald Eagle flew away.

Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.