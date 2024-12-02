5 Steps to Get the Perfect Home When Moving from Colorado to Connecticut

You live in Colorado. And have been your whole life. Your combustion engine car is stalling due to the lack of oxygen. Your body is lagging due to the high altitudes. When it’s cold – IT’S COLD. And you just wish you lived in a different place. So, you’ve decided to move to… Connecticut! Connecticut’s charming coastline is sure to make it easier for you to leave those stunning mountain views (you’re used to) behind.

But how do you move to an entirely new state (and climate) and still stay a sane, functioning person? The place to live is probably first on your mind, and of course, it’s the most important one. The market is different, and so is financing, and the logistics are a nightmare in general, but especially when it comes to long-distance relocation.

How do you take the first step without feeling panicked and where do you go from there? It won’t be a piece of cake, but we have 5 steps that will make getting that perfect home a whole lot easier. And as a bonus, we promise you’ll keep your sanity.

So, Moving? How Do I Do It With No Stress and No Complications?

Well, ‘no stress’ and ‘no complications’ is a stretch. If someone ever tells you this, it’s probably misleading. But, what you CAN do, is to minimize both. What do you think is the most challenging aspect of moving? For most people, it’s finding a home (or generally a place to stay).

1. Familiarize Yourself with the Market

You’ll find that the houses in Connecticut are a bit different than what you’re used to. In Colorado, for instance, with modern mountain homes and suburban houses, the geographical area covered is more complicated than that of the East Coast with its cosmopolitan nature. Colonial houses and heritage buildings define the state of Connecticut.

And, of course, we should mention prices, which also tend to differ across the regions. For instance, both Greenwich and Stamford tend to be on the higher end since they’re located nearer to New York City (which is more sought after).

2. Select the Best Location

Consider in broad terms what YOU personally like, think about your career and how the house location choice will impact that, and talk to your family; what do they desire?

If you have kids, towns like West Hartford or Glastonbury have excellent schools and family-friendly neighborhoods. If you’re moving because of a job and you’ll need to commute to New York, Stamford and Norwalk would be more appropriate. If you want peace and quiet, coastal towns like Mystic and Guilford are beautiful and very peaceful.

3. Work with a Real Estate Agent

Contact a real estate agency to help you find your way around the market. Local agents have a lot of knowledge of not just the market, but also neighborhoods, property values, and upcoming listings. Try to find an agent that has experience with interstate relocations to help you with regulations and explain local practices.

4. Pre-Qualify for Financing

Before you seriously start to shop for a home, get pre-approved for financing. Pre-qualification will make your budget clearer and sellers will think of you as a serious buyer. Connecticut and Colorado don’t have the same loan options and property taxes, so try to do your homework on time.

5. Plan the Relocation

It’s all about making a smooth timetable and thinking through the details.

First, reserve the services of some credible movers (in advance), especially during the seasons when movers are extremely busy because of the high demand. After that, ensure that all your plans to leave Colorado and arrive in Connecticut are well synchronized. Sort out your finances, notify all utility providers (electricity, water, gas, internet), your documentation, and forward your mail, double-check keys, and make a final walkthrough before you leave. Also, if you have a security system, make sure to sort that out, as well.

Ensure you’ve taken all your belongings that you were planning to relocate. If you do end up forgetting something, it’s not the end of the world; it can always be mailed to you (you’re still in the U.S.).

And on your final walkthrough, re-check that you’ve turned off all the pipes, and breaker boxes in the old house. Just imagine halfway through the drive down to Connecticut the thought, ‘Did I turn off the oven?’ crosses your mind. That would make for an awkward drive.

Align the closing dates and make sure to leave some overlap for any last-minute surprises.

Arrange to have your utilities transferred and set up so you don’t have gaps in service. If you can, visit Connecticut before you move to attend inspections and walkthroughs. If your schedule is too packed to do that, there are remote options you can research. n

Financing in Connecticut

Connecticut real estate financing offers some great options, so be sure to check everything that’s available before you commit to something. DSCR loans are ideal for investors. They focus on the amount of income the property can generate, not on what you make, so it’s a lot different than your traditional loan.

The property’s expected rental income should meet or go beyond 1.0 to 1.25 times the loan payment, and you’ll need a down payment of about 20-25%.

If you’re a first-time buyer, FHA loans are excellent because you need a lower down payment, sometimes as low as 3.5%.

A conventional loan will work, too, because there are options that ask for only 5% if you have a good credit history.

Conclusion

Well, it can be a lot of work looking for the right home, especially if it’s in another state that might be unfamiliar to you. But planning is key to making the process MUCH simpler. Don’t go in blind!; do your research first. And don’t rush.

Take it one step at a time, work with a real estate agent and do as much research as possible. Go visit your new home as many times as you can before actually moving, and ask a million questions if you need to.

You don’t want any surprises along the way, unless they’re not pleasant.