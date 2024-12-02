6 Unique Things to Do in Fort Collins, CO for Adventurers and Foodies

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Fort Collins, CO, is more than just a picturesque college town. Whether you’re considering renting an apartment in Fort Collins, CO, buying a home in the area, or have your eyes on a rental house, you’ll quickly find that there are countless unique things to do in Fort Collins, CO. With its dynamic blend of history, culture, gastronomy, and outdoor activities, Fort Collins offers an array of unique experiences for visitors and locals alike.

1. Spend time outdoors

Offering an abundance of trails, parks, and natural areas, Fort Collins is a nature lover’s paradise, perfect for outdoor adventures. Whether hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a peaceful picnic, these experiences are some of the most unique things to do in Fort Collins, giving you the chance to connect with the great outdoors.

Hike the Shoreline Trail at Lory State Park

For outdoor enthusiasts, Fort Collins is a haven. Mrs. Kristen Carvalho, Outdoor Education Coordinator at Ridgeview Classical Schools, highlights one of the many favorites. “At Ridgeview Classical Schools, we think adventuring outdoors is the best part of growing up in Fort Collins. One of our favorite hiking trails for children is the Shoreline Trail at Lory State Park. We like to start in the morning hiking down to the reservoir, skip some rocks, build a fort out of driftwood, and have a picnic on the beach before heading back to school.”

Take a scenic drive around Horsetooth Reservoir

For a unique perspective on Fort Collins, consider exploring its sights by car. Mike from Little Horse Vintage store shares, “As a vintage car enthusiast, I would recommend a drive up and around Horsetooth Reservoir. And to get there from downtown, I would take detours through the many pocket neighborhoods in FC, with great architecture, cool store fronts, and pretty parks. This is really a town to see from end to end.”

Stroll through Riverbend Ponds Natural Area

Rebecca Bowden from local lifestyle blog Colorado Sundays loves the accessibility of nature in Fort Collins. “With over 40 parks, many of which are connected by bike paths, I never have to go far to enjoy the outdoors. One of my favorite spots to enjoy nature and for a short local Fort Collins hike is Riverbend Ponds Natural Area.”

2. Explore the city by bike for unique things to do in Fort Collins

Known for its bike-friendly culture, Fort Collins is a cyclist’s dream destination. With well-maintained trails and easy access to parks, breweries, and local landmarks, exploring the city on two wheels is one of the most exciting and unique things to do in Fort Collins.

Explore the Mason Trail and local coffee shops

Fort Collins is famous for its bike-friendly culture, and locals encourage visitors to explore the city on two wheels. Hannah Norris, Executive Director of Arboretum Coffee, recommends a caffeine-fueled bike adventure: “Start your morning with a ride along the Mason Trail, stopping at Arboretum Coffee for a perfectly crafted latte, then make your way to Old Town to sample local craft brews. It’s the perfect way to experience Fort Collins’ bike-friendly culture and its love for local flavors.”

Bike to breweries and food trucks

Dennis Lacerte from Belafonte Farm, providing fresh, organic vegetables, fruit and grain, adds, “Visitors can hop on a bike to tour the town. Some great spots to see begin with visiting the Larimer County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays; then off to Avery Eatery for a great meal or some house-made pastries; some local beer at Hello Brew Co, Odell Brewing Company, and then cycle over to Stodgy to finish out the night with a pint and one of the local food trucks.”

Exploring Fort Collins by bike is undeniably one of the most unique things to do in Fort Collins.

3. Savor the culinary scene

Fort Collins is a haven for foodies, offering a dynamic culinary landscape with global flavors and locally sourced ingredients. Whether you’re indulging in authentic tacos, savoring rich ramen, or sipping on artisan cider, the dining experiences in this town are truly unforgettable. Exploring the local gastronomy is undoubtedly one of the most unique things to do in Fort Collins.

Enjoy tacos and ramen

Food and drink are at the heart of Fort Collins’ charm. The town’s gastronomy offers global flavors and authentic experiences. For instance, El Diablo Mexican Restaurant is a must for taco lovers, serving the most flavorful birria and authentic Mexican dishes. Meanwhile, Gaku Ramen takes pride in crafting bowls that stay true to their Japanese roots, with broths simmered for hours and fresh, high-quality ingredients in every bite.

Dine at Ginger and Baker

Carly Brown, travel and wellness blogger of Seek Out Serenity praises the town’s gastronomic evolution. “Old Town Fort Collins exudes a perfect blend of both old and new. One must-try spot is Ginger and Baker, a once thriving feed mill that now hosts two restaurants, a bakery, a country-style home goods store, and a teaching kitchen.”

Sip cider at Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar

For cider fans, Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar offers an unforgettable experience with its locally produced hard ciders, tasty food, and lively events such as trivia nights, salsa dancing, and live music, all set in a charming historic building in Old Town Fort Collins.

4. Immerse yourself in art and shopping

The arts and shopping scene in Fort Collins is vibrant and full of character. From colorful murals in Old Town to sustainable shopping experiences, diving into the city’s creativity is one of the most unique things to do for anyone looking to experience its cultural pulse.

Admire murals in the alleys of Old Town

Art and architecture enthusiasts will find plenty to admire. Kat Reeves from French restaurant, Bistro Nautile suggests exploring Fort Collins’ revamped alleys: “Many of them have been redone to include incredible murals and freestanding art. It’s lovely to stop and sit on one of the strategically placed benches to admire the detail that has gone into beautifying these spaces.”

Shop sustainable goods at Create Good Co.

Vintage lovers should visit Create Good Co., an innovative shop focused on repurposing textiles into unique products. Shoppers can even watch staff at work creating one-of-a-kind items, highlighting the town’s sustainability efforts and creative energy.

5. Community and events

Fort Collins is a city where community spirit thrives, thanks to its many local events and festivals. Whether it’s a farmers market, a culinary tour, or a literary gathering, participating in these celebrations is one of the most rewarding and unique things to do in Fort Collins, CO.

Visit the Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market

The vibrant sense of community in Fort Collins shines through in its local events. The Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market is a must-visit, where more than 200 vendors come together to showcase fresh produce, local meats, artisanal goods, and handcrafted art. It’s a celebration of local talent and the warm community spirit that defines the city.

Join the Fort Collins Foodie Walk™

The Fort Collins Foodie Walk™ offers another delicious way to experience the city through its walkable neighborhoods. Sean Godbey explains, “On the third Friday of each month, food enthusiasts can embark on a self-guided tour showcasing the best culinary shops in Downtown Fort Collins, such as the Old Town Spice Shop. Foodies can explore fun events, seasonal dishes, and tasty food and drink samples inspired by global culinary delights.”

Participate in Fort Collins Reads

For literary enthusiasts, Fort Collins Reads is an annual event that brings residents together for a shared book discussion. It’s a testament to the intellectual vibrancy of Fort Collins and a beloved tradition for many.

Explore wine culture at Colorado Winefest

Beyond Fort Collins, wine enthusiasts should consider attending the Colorado Mountain Winefest in nearby Palisade. Cassidee Shull, Executive Director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), describes it as “an extraordinary celebration at picturesque Riverbend Park, featuring unlimited tastings of local vintages, live music, and unique activities like a grape stomp and ice carving.” Shull emphasizes that “each sip tells a story of craftsmanship and passion,” making it a must-attend event for wine lovers and one of the most unique things to do in the area.

6. Discover local coffee and culture

The local coffee scene offers more than just a caffeine fix—it’s a reflection of the city’s dedication to sustainability, creativity, and community. From cozy spaces to innovative missions, these coffee spots provide unique experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

Enjoy sustainability at Hal’s Coffee

Coffee aficionados shouldn’t miss Hal’s Coffee, which operates both as a cozy café and a mobile unit across Northern Colorado. Their commitment to sourcing local ingredients and focusing on sustainability reflects Fort Collins’ community values.

Experience zero-waste comfort at The Fox Den

For a truly unique coffee experience, The Fox Den is another must-visit destination. Renee Becher, owner of The Crowded Bookshelf, describes it as “Fort Collins’ only zero waste cafe. It is a cute and cozy spot to enjoy a warm beverage and bite to eat. I love their mission and what they stand for. They also host live music and other events, so there is always something to look forward to.”

Unique things to do in Fort Collins: Final thoughts

Fort Collins, ranked one of the best places to live in Colorado, combines the charm of a small town with the vibrancy of a bustling cultural hub. Whether you’re adventuring in the great outdoors, indulging in culinary delights, or soaking up the local art and community spirit, this Colorado gem has many unique things to do. As Matt Dierlam of North Forty News puts it, “Fort Collins is incredible for finding great food, live entertainment, and friendly people.”