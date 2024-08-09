Colorado: Betting on Sports and Loving It

Sports betting in Colorado is thriving; so much so that governors are letting citizens have a say in how the authorities should distribute the revenue from sports betting. Discussions have emerged in Colorado as to whether the state should keep the revenue to cover costs for sports betting regulation, promote responsible gaming and offset losses to wagering revenue recipients, or invest the money in improving water conservation efforts and protection projects. Depending on how voters vote in November 2024, more or less of the profits from betting services will go back to the operators, rather than into the water conservation project.

Sports betting is also getting more and more popular in the state. Reports online have suggested that each year, sports betting is bringing an increasing amount of revenue into the state. The success of sports betting has emboldened other gambling operators and the sheer range of choice and quality available to the residents of Colorado is hugely different from just a few years ago.

Due to this explosion in sports betting, we have seen states notice the opportunity for revenue, and pursue legalization of online casinos across some of the US. This means that nowadays across, CT, DE, MI, NJ, PA & WV, you can easily find a casino with a bonus online, since Delaware took the plunge in 2013 and legalized online casinos. Due to Colorado’s policy of revenue distribution with their sports betting markets, many Coloradans are asking for online casinos to become another avenue for policymakers to pursue.

However, this does not look likely in the near future, and many states have been slow to act regarding online casinos, while still legalizing sports betting since PASPA was struck down. While Coloradans discuss the pros and cons of the possible future legislature of the state, we have decided to look to the present instead. Below is a look at sports betting opportunities in Colorado that have arisen since the legislature change, the most popular popular sports betting markets, and the ones that have grown the most in the region.

Making the most of sports betting in Colorado

To get the best out of sports betting in Colorado or any other state that allows it, you have to understand the basics. That means understanding what the following are and how they work:

Favorites: the team or individual the sportsbook expects to win.

Underdogs: the team or individual the sportsbook expects to lose.

Point spread: a way of evening a betting matchup between two competitors. The sportsbook will add points to the underdog and deduct them from the favorite.

Moneyline: a simpler type of bet than point spreads. The moneyline involves betting on the winner of the event straight up.

Totals: rather than betting on the winner or loser, the sportsbook will set a total number of points, goals, etc, and you have to decide whether the teams will score more or fewer than the sportsbook predicts.

Once you’ve got the basics down, another fantastic way to make the most of Colorado’s sports betting opportunities is to find a sportsbook to take advantage of any promotions the operator is offering on sports betting. A simple search online will reveal sites that list legitimate operators and any special bonuses available or promotions they’re running at the time. Choosing an operator and downloading their app is another easy way to access sports betting operators and the bonuses they make available to players.

If you prefer a more dynamic betting style, you can bet on events in real time. That means watching the action as it unfolds and then, based on what’s happening, placing your bet.

Popular sports to bet on in Colorado

Colorado loves its sports and its sports betting. In 2023, research found that just like in a lot of America, basketball is the sport of choice when it comes to laying a wager. Sports betting fans have wagered several billion in total on the sport. Let’s not forget that Colorado County Denver has some skin in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, which will attract many basketball fans to sports betting.

Next is the NFL, but the money wagered falls at least a billion short of the Coloradoan’s passion for basketball. Third comes betting on MLB baseball, and then it’s back to basketball, this time in the form of the NCAA college basketball, which is especially popular in March because of March Madness and can outperform sports betting on football. Come June, sports betting on the NBA becomes incredibly popular because of the NBA playoffs, not to mention the wide variety of betting options.

Other popular sports Coloradoans like to lay their money down on include tennis, ice hockey, and table tennis.

The most popular sports betting markets in Colorado

As you might expect if you’re already well-versed in sports betting, moneyline betting and total betting are extremely popular because of the straightforward nature of the betting. A little study of form can also put you more easily onto a potential win. This is especially true in the case of total betting, where both teams are effectively working in your favor.

Certain months, such as March, May, and June, may see the parlay and combination bets take off, partly because of knockout tournaments held around these times. Lots of teams or individuals are playing at the same time, which generates a lot of excitement, and people love picking the winners of several matchups. These bets are riskier because they consist of two or more bets placed all into a single bet and require each prediction to come true for a win. If the wager pays off, the payoff is substantial.

As in so many states in America, there is an appetite for sports betting in Colorado and there has been ever since the Supreme Court announced it would become possible for states to decide whether to legalize sports betting or not. The industry is thriving, and citizens will even bet on sports such as table tennis, so popular as wagering in the state.