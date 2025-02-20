How to Treat Fungal Nails Effectively

Fungal nail infections, or onychomycosis, affect around 14% of the general population, with the risk increasing as we age. They are not usually severe but can be unpleasant and difficult to treat, especially if it affects the toenails.

That said, the infection develops slowly, thickening the nails and turning them yellow or brownish, with crumbling corners that sometimes smell bad. What’s worse is that it may not clear up on its own, even with over-the-counter treatments— the infection remains and sometimes worsens.

That’s because fungal nail infections are hard to kill. The fungus thrives underneath your shoes, burrowing deep under the nails, making it difficult to locate and treat.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The good news is that fungal nails can be treated with the right approach. Here is a complete rundown of the most effective steps to eliminate them.

Image Source

1. Consider Laser Treatment

Laser therapy is an advanced form of fungal nail treatment that relies on laser light (heat) to penetrate through the nail plate and kill the fungal spores deep within. Since it targets only the fungus, it doesn’t damage the surrounding skin or tissue.

One advantage of laser treatment is that it doesn’t require medication. Besides, it doesn’t come with the potential side effects such as liver damage associated with oral antifungal treatments. Laser treatment also doesn’t hurt; most patients describe it as a warming sensation rather than discomfort.

The tradeoffs? You may need several sessions, and results can take time. Also, the infected nail has to grow out and be replaced by a new, healthy one (this can take months). But if you’re looking for a non-invasive treatment with fewer side effects, laser therapy is one of the best options out there.

2. Take Antifungal Medications

Antifungal medications come in the form of tablets that you take orally or a special paint you apply directly to the nail. Before taking this medication, you’ll often be required to take a sample of your infected nail for testing to confirm that you have the infection.

These medications enable a new nail to grow without the infection, slowly replacing the infected part. You typically take antifungal medicines for six to 12 weeks, which will take approximately four months to a year to get rid of the infection.

The most common oral antifungal medications include terbinafine (Lamisil) and itraconazole (Sporanox). Even though effective in most cases, these medications could have some side effects, such as rare cases of liver damage. That’s why a doctor must often test blood samples and monitor liver function during treatment.

Image Source

3. Opt for Topical Antifungal Treatments

Topical antifungals are a treatment option for toenail fungus for people who cannot take oral antifungals or don’t want to. They include medicated nail lacquers and solutions often applied directly to the affected nail.

Some common topical antifungal treatments include ciclopirox or efinaconazole, which kill the fungus slowly over time.

The biggest challenge with topical treatments is that they have to penetrate the thick, tough nail surface to reach the fungus underneath. That’s why they often take months—sometimes up to a year—to show results.

You also need to apply them daily, which can feel burdensome for those who want an easy solution. In most cases, topical treatments are often used with nail debridement, in which your doctor thins or trims the nail so the medication can penetrate it better.

Image Source

4. Nail Debridement

Nail debridement refers to filing, trimming, or thinning down the infected nail. While it may not be a treatment, it is crucial in helping other therapies work more effectively.

Thick, damaged nails prevent medications from reaching the fungus underneath. Removing some of this thickness can make it easier for the medication to penetrate the nail and do its job.

Even so, nail debridement can provide immediate relief from a fungal infection. Fungal nails often cause pressure and pain if you have thickened toenails within footwear.

Reducing their bulkiness through trimming will alleviate these symptoms—albeit temporarily—and even improve how they look, whether or not your fungal infection remains.

Image Source

5. Vinegar Soaks

Vinegar’s antifungal properties make it a popular natural remedy for mild forms of toenail fungus. Daily vinegar foot soaks help create an environment where fungus can’t survive. Vinegar’s acid also slows fungal growth and prevents the fungus from spreading.

To use this method, mix vinegar with warm water and soak the infected feet for 20 to 30 minutes. Be sure to dry the feet thoroughly afterward, as any moisture left behind can worsen the problem.

Vinegar-soaked foot baths may help with mild foot fungal infections. Still, it is not a recommended treatment option if the infection is severe or possibly stems from a toenail fungus infection.

Final Thoughts

Fungal nail infections are frustrating, but they’re not impossible to treat. Whether you opt for laser therapy, oral medication, or a combination of these methods, the key is consistency and patience. Nails grow slowly, and it can take months for the infection to clear completely.

What’s most important is taking action early. The longer a fungal infection is left untreated, the harder it becomes to get rid of. And once it spreads to multiple nails, the treatment process becomes even more challenging.

If you’re dealing with a stubborn fungal nail infection, don’t wait for it to go away on its own—it won’t. Finding the right treatment plan and making simple lifestyle adjustments can help you finally eliminate the infection and keep it from returning.