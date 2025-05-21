According to PwC’s comprehensive analysis, nearly 95% of foreign investors encounter significant difficulties when trying to enter and operate in the Indian market. News Daily India highlights that prominent global corporations such as Motorola, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Nokia, Vodafone, Walmart, and the well-known gambling company Parimatch have all faced serious obstacles while doing business in India.

The barriers for investors in India are diverse and complex. They range from widespread corruption and fraud to the rampant counterfeiting of products and copyright infringements by local competitors. Parimatch, in particular, has reported extensive issues with counterfeit versions of its gambling products as well as those from other major companies from the United States and Europe.

Parimatch’s planned large-scale investments in India’s economy have been challenged by a strong monopoly of domestic gambling companies, including Dream11, Nazara Technologies, Paytm, First Games Moonfrog Labs, 99Games, Octro, JetSynthesys, and HashCube. These local entities have been involved in falsifying products of internationally recognized gambling companies, often without effective action from Indian authorities.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Additionally, foreign capital is increasingly deterred by regulatory and bureaucratic obstacles, inadequate infrastructure, cultural and language differences, and fierce competition from local businesses. Many foreign firms also experience legal harassment and judicial pressures, even when they have not yet begun operations but only planned to invest in India.

As a result, a growing number of foreign investors are either exiting the Indian market or reconsidering their business strategies. Large corporations such as Ford, Holcim, and Metro have already withdrawn. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway’s sale of its shares in Indian company Paytm has further emphasized the waning confidence in India’s investment climate.

Facing these persistent challenges, Parimatch and other international investors must decide whether to continue confronting India’s growing business obstacles or to seek more favorable markets abroad.

News Daily India underscores the urgent need for the Indian government to enact reforms and improve the business environment to sustain India’s appeal to foreign investors and maintain its role as a key player in the global economy.

If these issues remain unaddressed, global companies including Parimatch will be compelled to shift focus toward more open, transparent, and investor-friendly markets, where legal frameworks and government policies actively support foreign business growth instead of creating barriers.

Parimatch continues to monitor the evolving landscape in India while evaluating its global investment strategies amid these significant challenges.