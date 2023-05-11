Personal Injury Law: 6 Reasons You Shouldn’t Handle Your Case Yourself

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Have you sustained injuries in an accident and want compensation? Do you need help to decide whether to hire a lawyer or deal with the case yourself? Read on! This article has everything you need to know.

According to data from Santa Clara County Superior Court, in 2020, more than 4000 personal injury cases were filed in San Jose. The cases included injuries and accidents, like slip and fall and car accidents. Research also shows that California personal injury case plaintiffs have a winning chance of 41%. However, this does not apply to every case. For instance, if you’re a San Jose resident injured in an accident, you must consult a personal injury lawyer in San Jose to boost your chances of winning your lawsuit.

A personal injury claim process can be challenging, especially if you have no legal knowledge. If you try handling the case yourself, you might make mistakes and complicate the entire legal process.

Why You Shouldn’t Handle Your Personal Injury Case

Hiring a personal injury lawyer for your claim process is critical, especially if you are from San Jose, as it is essential for determining the right strategy to get the compensation you deserve. Here are a few reasons why you shouldn’t handle your case by yourself:

1. Personal Injury Law Is Complex

The personal injury claim process is complex, and handling your own case may be confusing, especially if you do not know the relevant laws. After suffering injuries, you need to know the appropriate steps to take when making a claim against the at-fault party.

It’s completely okay to admit that you do not know everything about personal injury claims. After all, people always hire professionals to deal with their issues all the time!

2. Negotiating With the Insurance Agents Requires Skill and Practice

Although insurance companies offer many benefits to their clients, make no mistake; these providers are ruthless to deal with. Their main interest is to bend the odds in their favor. If they can’t deny the claim, they will try everything possible to make your compensation as little as possible.

Without negotiation skills, the insurance provider will most likely take advantage of you. As such, it is crucial to let a professional deal with the negotiations. You can consult a personal injury lawyer in San Jose to fight for fair compensation. Since this is their career, the skills and experience of a personal injury lawyer will certainly level the playground when dealing with insurance agents.

3. You Will Probably Get Less Money

According to research studies by the Insurance Council, victims who hire attorneys receive settlements over three times higher than those who handle personal injury claims by themselves. If you decide to negotiate with the adjuster independently, you will most likely receive less compensation.

4. You May Not Be Able To Determine How Much Your Case Is Worth Accurately

Knowing how much your case is worth is vital when filing a claim against the other party. Without any background in personal injury law, figuring out the exact amount can be quite challenging. Besides, the insurance company will most likely approach you with an initial settlement of much less than the compensation you should get.

No one wants a settlement that can barely cover the injuries and damages caused by an accident. A personal injury lawyer has years of experience and can determine the true worth of your claim regarding getting a full settlement.

5. You’ll need a Personal Injury Lawyer to Represent You in Court

Although most cases are settled out of court, there is no telling whether you’ll be successful in settling with the adjuster without standing before a judge or a jury. If you get as far as going to court by yourself, the odds of winning the lawsuit are highly against you.

Having a personal injury lawyer from the very beginning is better than rushing to hire one at the end. Besides, a lawyer who works on your case from the first step of filing the claim will better understand your case and efficiently gather all the information needed to fight for your legal rights.

6. You May Not Know the Statute Of Limitations

While it’s easy to Google the statute of limitation for your case, personal injury law can be complicated. Besides, there are a few exceptions to the laws in your state. In California, for example, the statute of limitations for personal injury is two years from when you got injured. There are a few exceptions, of course. For instance, if you do not discover the injury right away, then you have a year to file a claim from when the injury is discovered.

Figuring out the statute of limitations for a case takes work. If you have doubts about when the statute of limitations runs out for your case, you can consult a personal injury lawyer for guidance.

Conclusion

With the above reasons, it is clear why you shouldn’t handle your case. Suppose you have injuries due to an accident. In that case, the best choice is to contact an established law firm, as an experienced lawyer can make a significant difference in helping you get the compensation you deserve.

Contact a personal injury lawyer if you need assistance with your personal injury claim. The lawyer will review your case, give you the best legal advice, and represent you in court if necessary.