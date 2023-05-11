Recommended: Gardens Schedule, Global Sounds

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tim Van Schmidt

The summer concert schedule has been released for Gardens on Spring Creek, and the rush for tickets has begun.

The eagerly anticipated series — thanks to a primo setting and easy access — begins on June 24 with Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and Rebirth Brass Band, continuing with Old Crow Medicine Show on July 15, Pink Martini on July 22, Ricky Skaggs on August 5, and ending with WAR on September 23.

I talk about the rush of tickets and there’s a reason for that. Members of the Gardens get early access and since the series is being sold on a “dynamic pricing” system, that means the longer you wait to buy, the more expensive it gets for the most popular shows.

I bought eight tickets immediately when the Regular Members tickets went on sale — higher levels of membership give you an even earlier opportunity — and, as of this writing, those same tickets cost $128 more.

A membership to the Gardens gets you in line early for concert tickets, but there are many more reasons to support this effort.

My favorite feature is the Butterfly House. I have been there often and every time I am delighted by the feeling I get from a roomful of silent, fluttering creatures of color.

There’s certainly more to Gardens on Spring Creek than the concert schedule, so check out fcgov.com/gardens for full information.

Global Sounds: On May 20, the Global Sounds festival returns to Old Town with two stages and some challenging music. On the Old Town Square stage, hear the Afro-Latin music of Quitapenas, Mariachi by Las Dahlias, and the “Ukrainian Electro Folk-Noir” of Balaklava Blues.

On the Linden stage, hear Afro-Fusion by Paa Kow, Latin Hip-Hop by 2mx2, and “North Indian Bhangra-Fusion” by Red Baraat. It’s all free thanks to Bohemian Nights. Visit bohemiannights.org/global-sounds for info.

Loveland Lagoon Concerts: Free concerts are back in Loveland in July. The shows are set for Thursdays at 7 pm at the Foote Lagoon Amphitheater. This year’s schedule is After Midnight on July 6, Potcheen on July 13, Ricardo Pena y Los Bohemios on July 20 and Groove a Licious on July 27.

Rialto Movies: Starting June 6, the Rialto Theater in Loveland is offering a series of free family summer movies. Start times are 11 am and 2 pm and include classics such as “The Lion King”, “How to Train Your Dragon”, “Free Willy” and more.

The Rialto also has a “Flashback Fridays” movie series, starting with “The Wizard of Oz” on June 16 and “Summer of Soul” on June 19 — or Juneteenth — and continuing through July. Other movies on the schedule include “West Side Story” and “A League of Their Own”. For info on both series, visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

Afterword: The Lincoln Center’s 2022-23 season closed on April 29 with “Ajijaak on Turtle Island”, an inspiring production based on Indigenous Nations legends.

With the help of large puppets , creative props, and multiple projection screens that also collected stage action shadows, narrators told the story of a lost young crane who must travel a migration path across Turtle Island -– or North America – alone.

But the crane is not really alone because other animals along the way teach valuable lessons. The show projected not just respect for the earth – and for animals – but a deep, joyful reverence.

Though perhaps geared for younger audiences – and 1000 area students had been treated to this excellent production earlier — the messages were nonetheless poignant for all ages.

See “Times Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt” on YouTube.