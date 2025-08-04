Shipping Your Vehicle in Colorado? Here’s What You Should Know

Car shipping services nowadays vary in many different ways. There are different types of shipping methods, services for different vehicles, companies of different scales and reputability, and so on. Where such companies operate is another key distinction, however, as that also tends to dictate the types of services they offer, as well as the prices you can expect.

Say you are looking into shipping your vehicle in Colorado, for example. What can you expect from a car shipping service in Colorado, and what should you know when looking for such a company? Here is a quick breakdown.

First, plan out exactly what type of service you are going to need

As with any other significant endeavor, planning is the best thing you can do beforehand to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. Here are the main factors you’d want to consider:

Where are you shipping to and from? Are you shipping out or into Colorado? Or, are you shipping entirely within the state? Car shipping within the state usually costs an average of $0.95 to $1.45 per mile, but prices go up for out-of-state or international shipping. Hiring the right car shipping company that can cover your desired route affordably is key.

What kind of carrier would you require? Open carriers are more efficient, faster, and more affordable, but enclosed carriers offer more protection at a higher price. Keep in mind that not every shipping company offers every type of carrier.

Is the point of arrival or departure particularly remote? Many car shipping companies will have extra fees for particularly remote locations and/or inconvenient terrain. A reputable shipping company will be upfront about all its fees and won’t present you with any unpleasant surprises in the end.

Would you require a car shipping company with any specific equipment? Some particularly remote locations can require things such as mountain equipment or weather protection. If you’re shipping off-season, you may want to look for a company with good winter equipment too. A1 Auto Transport Colorado is a good example of a car shipping company that ships in any weather and any terrain.

Would you need further shipping services? Some car shipping companies would offer significant discounts and benefits for long-term shipping plans, as well as for first-time shippers.

How to find the best car shipping company in Colorado?

Knowing what you need and what you are looking for is the first key step, but the second is to do proper research and make sure that you find the right shipping company for your needs. Here are a few vital factors to consider:

1. Make sure the shipping company and its drivers are fully licensed and insured

It is easy to assume that a car shipping company is going to be properly licensed and insured, but that is not always the case, especially when talking about small, local companies in states like Colorado. Instead, many companies hire uninsured drivers who aren’t always fully licensed, which often means that the client will end up covering the costs of any accidents should they occur.

So, it is always a must to make sure that the company you hire and its drivers are fully insured and have proper Motor Carrier (MC) numbers issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), as well as a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) number.

2. Look for companies with a history of on-time deliveries

Naturally, every company markets itself as having “an impeccable history,” even if that is rarely the case. What is more, online reviews are getting more and more untrustworthy every day, as lots of businesses use review farms instead of genuine customer reviews.

So, doing some in-depth research into the company’s history can be time-consuming. Relying on industry reviews and on personal recommendations over general online reviews is usually a good idea.

3. Make sure the company offers full vehicle inspections

It is always smart you perform your own independent vehicle inspection before loading the vehicle and after unloading it. Make sure to take photos too, to guarantee the condition of the vehicle is what it is. However, it is equally important that the company does its own inspection together with you, as this way you can hold them accountable should anything irregular happen to the vehicle during transit.

4. Are the prices fair?

Shipping costs in Colorado are lower than the average for the U.S. as a whole. However, there is still a lot of variation between the different shipping companies, so make sure that whoever you end up working with offers adequate prices.

5. Look for companies with excellent customer service and communication practices

Car shipping is a very communication-heavy process. From discussing the details and conditions beforehand, through proper communication and updates during transit, to adequate customer service upon delivery, and in the case of accidents and problems. So, looking for a car shipping company with a history of open and honest customer service and communication is key for a positive experience.

The difference between the right and the wrong shipping company can be measured in the hundreds or thousands of dollars in the best case and in vehicle damage or loss in the worst case. There is always going to be a bit of luck involved in such an endeavor, of course, but doing proper research and planning will all but guarantee that you find the right car shipping company in Colorado.