Small businesses are often facing an uphill battle when it comes to employee retention, and that is especially true for states like Colorado. What is worse, employee loss is even more detrimental for a small business than it is for a large one. And while there isn’t a single cure-all for a small business’s employee retention troubles, smarter employee benefits are a major piece of the puzzle. So, let’s go over why small businesses in Colorado need smarter employee benefits and what the key benefits are that they might want to consider.

Why is offering smarter employee benefits crucial for small businesses in Colorado?

Employee drain is a major issue for small businesses in Colorado. At the beginning of 2025, the state lost a total of 8,400 jobs between January and February, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.7%. In addition, Colorado is often cited as one of the states with the most major outbound migration in the U.S. in recent years, which isn’t great for small businesses in the state.

Offering better employee benefits is one of the key ways businesses try to retain their talent, as the right combination of employee benefits can make it more rewarding and enjoyable for the employees working there. However, small businesses usually have limited budgets for this sort of thing, compared to their larger counterparts, which makes their situation even more complicated. That’s why the employee benefits small businesses should go for shouldn’t just be lucrative and tempting, they should also be smarter and allow employers to offer as much as possible to their employees without breaking their budget.

This usually means picking the right health insurance package from the best possible provider, offering flexible work hours arrangements and home office options, good retirement plans, a cost-effective but good wellness program, specific employee discounts, and so on. Let us go over these and others in more detail below.

What are the smarter employee benefits small businesses in Colorado should consider?

1. Comprehensive group insurance plans

Most basic health insurance plans offer coverage only for doctor’s visits, prescription drugs, and surgeries. A more comprehensive health insurance, however, will also offer dental plans, vision plans, and family coverage. Plus, needless to say, getting health insurance from the right provider is key to guaranteeing adequate coverage. To make all this more affordable, it is smart to look for affordable group plans.

Working with Taylor Benefits Insurance Colorado, for example, offers a much better experience than with most other providers in the state, and that’s key, as offering your employees insurance with poor coverage will often not only lack any positive effect on their morale and effectiveness, but will have a negative effect instead.

Adding disability insurance and life insurance to such a group plan is also a good idea.

2. Gym and sports memberships

This is often seen as an unnecessary extra by most employers, but employees appreciate having gym and sports cards or discounts as employee benefits. The right “multisport” benefits plan will include various sports and activities, including things like yoga, Pilates, swimming, and even darts and billiards. This sort of thing is a great way to up your employees’ satisfaction at a relatively low cost.

3. Pet insurance

According to most statistics, approximately 94 million households in the U.S. have pets, for a total of 71% of all U.S. households. This includes millions of people in Colorado, too. As a result, more and more people are coming to value pet insurance and are looking for affordable ways to get it. Offering pet insurance as part of your employee benefits is guaranteed to satisfy a substantial percentage of any small business’s employees.

4. Flexible work arrangements

Nowadays, employees are rarely satisfied with just the standard number of paid vacation days per year. Offering extra paid leave days, sick leave, and personal days is seen as a smart and efficient way to improve employee satisfaction. What’s more, the most recent statistics show that giving employees more and better paid leave options actually increases their productivity by up to 40%. This makes increased paid leave a much smarter employee benefit than most others, as it not only makes your employees happier, but actually increases your company’s overall productivity.

The remote work and flexible hours options tend to have a similar effect, as more and more studies show that remote work actually increases employee productivity by a substantial amount.

5. Professional development benefits

A big drawback of small businesses from the point of view of employees is the lack of professional development options. So, offering benefits such as tuition reimbursement, training programs, and others is a great way to compensate for that and make your business more tempting in the eyes of your current and future employees.

Overall, employee retention is almost always a struggle for most small businesses in states like Colorado. With the right strategy and assortment of employee benefits, however, a small business can drastically improve its employee retention.