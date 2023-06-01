Some of The Best WordPress Hosting Providers in 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Launching your own website or blog doesn’t take a lot of capital or effort nowadays. The most basic things you’ll need to get you going are a domain name, a content management system, and a web hosting service.

WordPress is the world’s top content management system that can be customized to fit the requirements of any project. It’s what most webmasters prefer and it’s likely the best choice for you regardless of your technical expertise. And best of all, it’s totally free.

But in order to publish your WordPress site on the web for the world to see, you’ll need a web hosting service. Not just any service, you want one that provides fast performance, optimal uptime, maximum security, and prompt technical support.

So, which hosting providers fulfill these criteria?

Best WordPress Hosting of 2023

It’s not easy to pick a single web host as the best for every WordPress website because there are a lot of varying factors to considers.

As far as general requirements of reliability and support are concerned, the following are five of the most distinguished WordPress hosting companies that often top the rating charts.

1. Kinsta

Kinsta isn’t a regular shared hosting provider, but rather they offer a fully managed WordPress hosting solution with premium features.

If you have a small business website and you’re looking for a provider that does most of the heavy lifting for you, then Kinsta is a great choice to consider. They utilize a robust and well-optimized cloud infrastructure, and their support agents are very prompt and helpful whenever you ask them for technical assistance.

2. KnownHost

KnownHost may not be generating a lot of buzz in the industry, but they have been around for many years and they rarely disappoint anyone looking for solid WordPress hosting. This company is among the most reputable web hosts on Reddit according to user feedback analyzed by Zac Geekie.

You can choose between low-cost shared hosting plans and managed WordPress hosting plans. The latter option is a little more costly, but comes with premium features; such as NVMe SSD storage, LiteSpeed caching, CloudLinux, Imunify360, WP Toolkit, and others.

3. SiteGround

SiteGround is another provider that duly deserves some praise whenever the question of fast and stable WordPress hosting is brought up. Their custom-built platform gives you all the tools and features you’ll need for quick setup and easy management of your website.

The technical features vary from one plan to another, but they all include unlimited traffic, automatic daily backups, free CDN, and around-the-clock technical support.

4. A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting offers a range of web hosting services aimed at individual website owners as well as agencies and enterprises. They often boast about their Turbo servers, which are designed for websites that require increased performance and fast processing.

All of the managed WordPress hosting plans at A2 are powered by their Turbo servers with NVMe storage and LiteSpeed. You can also get additional performance enhancements by installing their free WordPress plugin called A2 Optimized.

5. Krystal

Krystal is a UK-based web hosting company that does an outstanding job at keeping their customers satisfied, thanks primarily to their proficient support staff. You will only hear positive things about this provider on TrustPilot, Reddit, and elsewhere around the web.

The shared hosting plans by Krystal are reasonably priced and come with adequate server resources. These include basic plans for low-traffic websites, as well as a few premium plans with increased resources to meet the demands of high-traffic and e-commerce websites.

How to Select The Best WordPress Host?

You will have to take into account several factors and specifications when selecting a web hosting provider for WordPress. The following are some of the most crucial points to keep in mind.

Server resources: It is critically important that your website gets enough CPU, memory, disk I/O, and other resources it needs to process all the traffic it receives without any delays or errors.

Uptime: There is no escaping the routine server maintenance downtime, but it’s the unexpected and prolonged downtime that you want to avoid more than anything else. Proactive 24/7 monitoring by the provider helps ensure maximum uptime of the network and server that hosts your website.

Caching: One of the best ways to speed up your website is by utilizing server-side caching. Look for hosts that have advanced caching features for static and dynamic content, such as those offered by the LiteSpeed web server.

Backups: Whether it’s a small business website or a personal blog you’re looking to launch, automated backup generation is a must-have feature in any hosting service these days.

Security: WordPress is vulnerable to many types of security threats, and more so when using shared hosting. Some of the most important security features to be on the hunt for include: a network firewall, account isolation (offered by CloudLinux), and malware scanning.

Support: The expertise and promptness of the support team is usually what makes it or breaks it for a web hosting company. If there are many negative reviews regarding the support service, you’re probably better off looking elsewhere.

On a final note, you should remember that each service has its own strengths and weaknesses. Even the highest rated service may not be the right fit for everyone and every website.

Take your time to carefully examine the full list of features of each service you’re considering and pay special attention to any sneaky limits that might be set for certain resources and features.