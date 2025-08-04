Stuff That Is Legal In Colorado

Colorado has built a reputation for pushing boundaries with bold, progressive laws. From being one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana to expanding access in healthcare, firearms policy, and even psychedelics, it’s clear the state isn’t afraid to challenge the norm. If you’ve ever wondered what’s legal in Colorado beyond the headlines, then read on. This article highlights some of the state’s most notable and unconventional laws, all backed by facts.

Recreational Marijuana Use

In Colorado, adults 21 and over can legally buy, use, and carry marijuana. The shift began back in 2012 when voters passed Amendment 64, making it one of the first states, alongside Washington, to legalize recreational weed.

By 2014, licensed retail stores were operational. By law, adults can legally possess up to two ounces of marijuana and are also permitted to cultivate a limited number of plants at home for their use. However, Colorado bans the public use of marijuana (whether smoking, vaping, or eating), so while it’s legal, there are still essential restrictions to keep in mind.

Psilocybin Mushrooms (Under Regulation)

In 2022, Colorado voters said yes to Proposition 122, the Natural Medicine Health Act, which loosened the laws around psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms. Adults 21 and older can now grow small amounts of marijuana at home without facing criminal charges. The state also plans to launch licensed healing centers where trained professionals will guide people through supervised psychedelic therapy. While the focus is clearly on therapeutic use and recreational sales aren’t part of the deal, enforcement around personal use has been pushed down the priority list.

Assisted Dying (Medical Aid-in-Dying)

In 2016, Colorado voters made a landmark decision by passing Proposition 106, which introduced the End-of-Life Options Act. This law gives terminally ill adults the right to choose medical aid in dying under particular conditions. To qualify, a person must be mentally sound, at least 18 years old, and diagnosed with a terminal illness that gives them six months or less to live.

The process isn’t rushed or taken lightly. Patients have to go through several steps, including evaluations by physicians to confirm their prognosis and mental capability. They must also submit both written and verbal requests, spaced out over time, to make sure the choice is fully informed and voluntary.

The law officially went into effect later that same year, and since then, it has given hundreds of Coloradans facing end-of-life suffering the ability to pass on their terms. Colorado remains one of the few states that legally allows physician-assisted dying under strict medical guidelines.

Same-Day Voter Registration

Unlike many other states that require you to sign up well in advance, Colorado lets eligible residents register or update their voter information right up to and including Election Day. Simply show up at your county’s designated voter service center with a valid ID, and you can register and vote in one trip.

This system eliminates many common obstacles, such as missing deadlines or paperwork mix-ups, and is often credited for the state’s consistently high voter turnout.

Open Carry of Firearms (With Exceptions)

Colorado is considered an open-carry state, meaning that most adults can legally carry a firearm in plain view without needing a permit. As long as you’re 18 or older and legally allowed to possess a gun under state and federal law, you’re free to carry it openly in public.

There’s no statewide license required for open carry, which sets Colorado apart from states with stricter regulations. However, it’s not a free-for-all. Local governments have the authority to set their own rules, and some cities, notably Denver, have taken a more rigid stance. In Denver, personal firearm possession is entirely prohibited within city limits, regardless of eligibility.

State law also has built-in restrictions that prevent certain people from carrying firearms altogether. This includes individuals with felony convictions, those under 18, or anyone subject to a qualifying protection order. Still, for the average law-abiding adult, Colorado’s laws are relatively permissive when it comes to carrying a firearm openly. It’s essential to check the rules in your specific city or county, but across much of the state, open carry remains legal and unlicensed.

Legal Sports Betting & Sweepstakes

Sports betting became legal and regulated in Colorado following the approval of Proposition DD in November 2019. The new law cleared the way for both retail and online sportsbooks, while also introducing a 10% tax on betting revenue. By May 1, 2020, the state had officially launched its sports betting market, giving adults 21 and over the ability to place wagers on both professional and college games through licensed operators (most of which are connected to local casinos).

Since then, Colorado’s market has grown rapidly, ranking among the busiest in the country. Beyond traditional sportsbooks, the state also allows sweepstakes-based gaming platforms and arcades. These social-style casinos follow Colorado law by offering sweepstakes entries in place of direct cash bets. This approach is consistent with what’s seen across USA sweepstakes and online casinos, where games are designed to stay within legal bounds while still offering a casino-like experience.

Home Birth with a Certified Midwife

In Colorado, home births with the help of a midwife are legal as long as certain conditions are met. The state officially recognizes direct-entry midwives (those who aren’t nurses) and requires them to register with the Division of Professions and Occupations.

Once registered, and after meeting Colorado’s specific training and certification standards, especially those focused on home birth practices, a midwife is allowed to assist with births in private homes.

However, there are limitations. Midwives are expected to stick to low-risk pregnancies and must refer clients to medical professionals if complications arise.

When did Colorado legalize recreational marijuana, and who can use it?

Amendment 64 was approved by voters in 2012, paving the way for legal cannabis sales, which officially launched in 2014. Since then, adults aged 21 and over have been allowed to purchase and use cannabis legally.

What does the Natural Medicine Health Act (Prop 122) allow?

Proposition 122 decriminalized personal use and growing of certain psychedelics for adults 21 and over. It also paved the way for licensed therapy centers where psilocybin can be used under supervision.

Is sports betting legal in Colorado?

Yes. Since May 2020, adults 21 and over can place legal bets on college and pro sports both online and at licensed sportsbooks.

Colorado takes a permissive approach to personal freedom within defined boundaries. Adults may legally use marijuana, carry firearms (subject to local regulations), and, under specific conditions, opt for assisted death. Voters also benefit from expanded access, such as same-day registration. All of this is subject to certain restrictions, including minimum age requirements, licensing protocols, and regulations that vary by city. While laws are subject to change, it’s smart to double-check current regulations as this roundup gives an overview of what’s legally permitted in Colorado as of 2025.