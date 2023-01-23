There are arguably a lot of towns and cities in the United States, but only a few can say that they are as tight and closely knit as possible. Fortunately, many places in Colorado are no different – but if you’d like your community to have stronger and more lasting bonds, there are more than a few ways to foster that community spirit. The usual activities and events, while special in their own way, just won’t cut it – you want something unique and worthwhile that will revive the community in more ways than one. But what community affair or event can you do this year – and maybe even make it a yearly thing? Here are the best ways to bring your community together.

Plan and coordinate a community festival showcasing the best part about being in your community

Granted, this is easier said than done, but if others can do it, so can you! But first, answer this question: what makes your community different from all the rest? What makes it known? For instance, some places, like Nashville, are known for their musical scene, while other places, such as Hollywood, are known for – well, your guess is as good as mine! But what makes your town special? It’s important to have an identity that many people will know and recognize right away – and after you have this identity, it’s time to design a special event or gathering around it.

Is your town or community known for its cultivation of a particular crop or well-known product (like Hershey in Pennsylvania, for example)? Is your town near a national park or landmark? Does your town have a special history or culture? It’s best to identify your community and draw an event around this uniqueness – and invite people from near and far to get to know what makes your community special.

Host a field day for your community

Another way you can promote your community – and even inspire more people to become a part of it – is to hold a field day. It’s perfect for instilling camaraderie and introducing different people to each other amidst a casual, festive setting. Of course, since it’s a field day, you will have your share of fun and games and rides and attractions, so don’t forget to get funfair stalls for hire. You can hire a variety of them, too – perfect for the young and old. Throw in some rides, such as bumper cars, carousels, roller coasters, and even new rides, such as a bungee trampoline or two.

You can also hold outdoor games and contests such as a sack race, a dance competition, etc. Offer different prizes for each event, and invite magicians and face painters to add more excitement to your field day. Invite sponsors (local restaurants, artists, and vendors) in exchange for recognition and marketing. And lastly, sell goodies like souvenirs, crafts, and snacks to drum up sales for a local organization, charity, or for your own community funds.

Have an open mic event

You can also encourage the members of your community to have a voice by organizing a special ‘open mic’ event. Look for an ideal venue to host the event and charge a small fee. Encourage community members to showcase their talents by singing, playing an instrument, dancing, and more.