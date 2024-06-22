The Hidden Patterns Behind Traffic Deaths in the U.S.

In America, a car accident occurs every five seconds. This shows the importance of understanding when and why these accidents happen to increase road safety. Peak traffic times significantly increase the risk of accidents, and these periods may not always align with expectations. Rush hour, weekends, and certain holidays present unique challenges and contribute to a higher incidence of crashes.

In this blog post, we will discuss the common traffic patterns and the contributing factors that make roads dangerous. By understanding these patterns, you can learn to stay safe on the streets, even during the most hazardous periods.

Locations Danger

Specific locations in America are infamous for attracting trouble on the road. Crossroads, intersections, and highways, with their converging traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists, become breeding grounds for accidents. A moment of distraction, a misjudged turn, or running a red light can quickly transform an intersection into a scene of devastation.

The Federal Highway Administration reports that over 50% of all fatal and injury crashes occur near or at intersections in the U.S., making them the most common accident sites. These collisions often involve turning vehicles, failure to yield the right of way, and impatient drivers disregarding traffic signals.

A recent multi-car crash in downtown St. Louis at North 18th and Olive Streets tragically exemplifies the consequences of intersection accidents. The collision caused two deaths and several injuries.

The victims, a mother and daughter from Chicago, were killed in the crash. The mother died at the scene, while her daughter, initially transported to a local hospital, was later pronounced dead.

The aftermath of such a tragedy is devastating. Not only do families struggle with the immense grief of losing loved ones, but they also face financial burden and lost wages.

In the middle of this turmoil, St. Louis personal injury lawyers could be a savior for the Chicago mother and daughter’s family. They could help them understand their rights and the legal process and hold the responsible party accountable. By seeking legal representation, families can focus on healing and rebuilding their lives, knowing their legal battle is in capable hands.

If you’re involved in a car accident in St. Louis, Missouri, here are steps you should take as mentioned by TorHoerman Law:

Stop first

Call the police and contact medical professionals

Document information

Do not discuss the fault

If hurt– seek medical attention immediately

Hire an experienced attorney

Ask questions

The Weekend Effect

Weekends, those two days for relaxation and enjoyment, are often the week’s highlight for many working professionals. However, weekends, particularly Saturday nights, are notorious for car accidents. In 2022, Saturday, September 17th, tragically emerged as the deadliest day, with 188 reported fatalities.

The reasons behind this trend are evident. As Friday night arrives, workweek stress dissipates, and happy hours, dinner dates, and parties waves up. While indulging in celebrations is understandable, the aftermath can be harrowing. Alcohol consumption lowers inhibitions and impairs judgment, transforming drivers into potential dangers on the road.

Holiday Hazards

Holidays are cherished for joy and family gatherings, but while many focus on planning festive celebrations, the roads become increasingly accident-prone. Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and even the Fourth of July are known for filling the streets with travelers eager to reach their destinations, often resulting in congestion, impatience, and, tragically, accidents.

The sheer volume of traffic isn’t the only culprit. Holiday festivities often involve spiked eggnog or celebratory champagne, contributing to a rise in drunk driving incidents.

The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates a depressing toll for holiday periods. Approximately 375 lives may have been lost on roads during the New Year’s Day 2024 holiday period. The July 4th, 2023, Independence Day holiday period saw an estimated 619 fatalities, and Christmas Day 2023 claimed an estimated 345 lives on U.S. roads.

Increased traffic, impaired drivers, and potentially hazardous weather create a dangerous environment that can quickly transform festive cheer into these tragedies. To mitigate these risks, plan trips in advance, avoid driving during peak hours if possible and always designate a sober driver if you intend to consume alcohol.

Rush Hour Havoc

Rush hour transforms streets into chaotic traffic lanes twice daily when everyone wants to reach their destinations quickly. Ironically, these are the times when collisions, smashes, and more severe accidents are most likely to occur.

According to the National Safety Council, most fatal and non-fatal crashes happen between 4 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. The sheer volume of traffic during rush hour often leads to frustration and aggressive driving.

A simple lane change can escalate into a territorial dispute, and a minor collision can trigger a full-blown road rage incident. Unsurprisingly, studies reveal a significant increase in accident rates during these peak traffic times.

For instance, the 405 freeway in Los Angeles exemplifies the chaos of rush hour, transforming into a parking lot as drivers go through hours of crawling traffic. Even smaller cities are not immune to this phenomenon, with significant roads becoming congested as commuters try to escape their daily routines.

FAQs

What Is the Most Common Type of Accident in the U.S.?

Rear-end collisions are the most common type of accident in the U.S. These occur when one vehicle strikes the back of another, often due to distracted driving, tailgating, or sudden braking.

What Is the Most Common Cause of Car Accidents in America?

Distracted driving is the leading cause of car crashes in the United States. Activities such as texting, talking on the phone, eating, or adjusting the radio divert the driver’s attention from the road, increasing the risk of collisions.

Which U.S. City Has the Most Car Accidents?

Based on accident frequency per driver, Baltimore, Maryland, has the highest rate. However, if fatal accidents per capita are considered, Memphis, Tennessee ranks highest. Other cities like Los Angeles have many accidents due to their larger population and traffic density.

So there you have it. Please share this post with your friends and family, spread the word about these deadly patterns, and make a collective effort to turn our roads from danger zones into safe places because the safest journey is where everyone arrives home safe and sound.