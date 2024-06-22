Windsor Town Board Appoints Julie Cline as Mayor

WINDSOR, Colo. (June 18, 2024) — At their June 10, 2024, regular meeting, the Windsor Town Board unanimously appointed Julie Cline as the new mayor of the Town of Windsor, who was officially sworn in on Monday, June 17.

The decision comes after the Weld County District Court ruling in the case of James Cosner v. Barry W. Wilson, which nullified the results of April’s mayoral election. Cline, who had been serving as the Mayor Pro Tem, steps into the role following the vacancy created by the ruling. The Town Board also selected Ron Steinbach from District 1 to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

In addition to Cline’s swearing-in as mayor, the Windsor Town Board also voted to appoint Brian Jones to fill the vacancy for District 2, the seat previously held by Wilson prior to the 2024 election. Jones was also sworn in at the special meeting on Monday night.

Cline, a Windsor resident for 13 years, was first appointed to the District 4 seat in 2020 and won election to a full term in 2022. Cline’s appointment as mayor continues until the next regular election in 2026. Prior to her time on the Town Board, Cline also served on Windsor’s Water & Sewer Board.

Article III Sec. 3.7(b) of the Windsor Town Charter requires the Town Board to fill the vacancy of Mayor by appointing one of its existing members by a minimum two-thirds vote. The charter does not have a provision to allow for a special election for mayor. Additionally, the charter requires that the role be filled until the next regular municipal election.

With Cline’s appointment as Mayor, the Town Board officially declared a vacancy for her District 4 seat, opting to appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of that term.

Residents living in District 4 are encouraged to apply to fill the vacancy. Completed applications, along with a letter of interest, must be submitted to the Town Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Applications can be picked up and submitted online or in person at Windsor Town Hall (301 Walnut St.) or via email to Town Clerk Karen Frawley at [email protected]

windsorgov.com/Elections . For the District 4 vacancy application, as well as other information about the Town of Windsor elections, visit

bit.ly/3VwQis5 . Learn more about the Weld County District Court opinion on Windsor’s Town Charter term limits at