What Do You Really Need to Start a Farm in Colorado?

Colorado is renowned for its dense forests, lush mountains, and expansive landscapes. It’s the perfect place to start a farm as a hobby or a career. If you’re craving the outdoor air and getting your elbows greasy with genuine hard work, you may be the excellent candidate for starting a beautiful Colorado farm. Approaching the process can be intimidating, however. Just where do you start, and what do you need?

A Solid Plan

You don’t want to start a farm without a cohesive plan. There are many types of farms to suit all of the diverse land types in Colorado, and you’ll likely struggle to prepare when you don’t know the detailed logistics of what you want your farm to be and where. Determine the size, goals, and type of farm you want. Some farms specialize in agriculture, while others combine agriculture with livestock. Some may just run a small hobby farm without making it a full-time career. Knowing your goals can help you plan your finances, select your land, obtain the necessary permits, and determine the work required to get started.

Suitable Land and Space

Even with a hobby farm, you’re going to need room for your crops and equipment. Whether you’re starting a farm in your backyard or buying dedicated land, you’ll want to secure enough space. The land should have adequate access to sun, water, and healthy soil. Test the soil’s pH and nutrients to get a good idea of what can grow and what will require fertilizer.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Ensure the land you buy is properly zoned for agricultural purposes, especially if you’re planning on profiting from it. If the terrain is uneven, ensure you have a plan to level it, provide adequate drainage, or schedule a shorter growing season due to the cooler temperatures of elevation.

You’ll want legal access to water for irrigation. Colorado water rights are highly regulated, so you’ll need to confirm the land you buy has water rights in the deed. You’ll want to register any wells you use and obtain permits to utilize water if you don’t have permission. Colorado has a diverse range of land types, so it’s essential to ensure the space you’re using is suitable for farming.

Adequate Storage

Growing crops requires storage space for harvests, seeds, soil, tools, and vehicles. If you have livestock, you’ll need somewhere for them to rest and stay protected at night, as well as pastures to graze. You’ll also need to store their food and care equipment. All types of farms and crops require some form of storage. Tiny farms can likely get away with a small shed, but you’re likely going to need at least one barn if you host a larger farm. You’ll need a large barn or stable for animals. Animal barns can store hay or other equipment in their second-story lofts, but it may not be enough if you’re growing crops, too. These structures should be built before you start your farm, or you may end up desperate for storage solutions.

Farming Equipment

Depending on the goals for your farm, you will likely need a lot of heavy-duty equipment to keep your seeds sown, crops irrigated, food harvested, and animals cared for. Tillage tools can help you prepare your land for planting crops. Tractors can help you easily push or pull farming machinery. You’ll need fencing to define your land or contain your animals when they graze. You can benefit from mowers, shredders, bulldozers, and other equipment, especially if you’re dealing with some uneven or rough Colorado land.

Trustworthy Repair Options

Farm equipment won’t last forever, and you likely won’t have the expertise to repair some of the more technical issues yourself. You can change a tractor tire, but hydraulic cylinder repair for your bulldozer may be a bit advanced when you’re busy with other farm life. A decent nearby equipment repair service will be a lifesaver for your farm, saving you time and money. In local Colorado farming communities, there are likely some go-to recommended repair businesses you can ask about through networking. Online searches can also reveal a lot. Consult with your local options and see if there may be a compatible match.

Livestock Veterinary Care

If you plan on hosting livestock on your farm, it’s not unusual to require animal healthcare, especially if you plan on breeding them. You’ll want an accessible nearby vet who specializes in farm animals for peace of mind and convenience. You can also allow vets to visit your farm, which is a common practice, especially when there is a particularly ill animal that you’re hesitant to travel with. Colorado has numerous excellent vets for livestock, but proximity is a major factor.

Sufficient Finances

A barn alone can cost thousands of dollars. If you’re serious about starting a large-scale farm in Colorado, you’ll need to be financially prepared, either through savings or financing. Consider visiting the Colorado Department of Agriculture or Colorado State University to explore available programs and grants for farming that you can take advantage of. If you’re planning to turn your farm into a business, you’ll need to determine your business structure and register it as well. To sell meat, dairy, organic products, or other food items in Colorado, you will need to obtain a license. All of these legal procedures require adequate funds for fees as well.

Conclusion

Colorado has a rich farming community that is eager to help newcomers, whether you’re a for-profit or a hobbyist. Don’t be afraid to reach out or join local farming events or communities to learn more about Colorado’s climate, best growing practices, or available farming resources. With a solid plan, research, and the right tools, you can build not just a thriving farm but a pillar of the Colorado community.