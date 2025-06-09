Top Eats: Tupelo Honey – A Southern Escape by Bus

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Swapping the car keys for a Bustang ticket, our publisher discovers Southern Food and city vibes at Tupelo Honey in Denver.

Tupelo Honey storefront in Denver (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

After nearly a decade of dining my way across Fort Collins, I’ve come to appreciate just how diverse and delicious our local food scene is. But now and then, it feels good to break out of the routine—venture somewhere new, take in a different skyline, and let my tastebuds roam a little farther south. That’s precisely what I did on a recent weekend, and I didn’t even have to drive.

Tupelo Honey storefront in Denver (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Instead of battling I-25 traffic and paying $40 (or more) to park in Denver, I boarded a Bustang from the Harmony Transfer Center. For just $10, I rode stress-free straight into the heart of the city, arriving at Union Station an hour later—just in time for Rockies game day. As the crowds poured in, I strolled past the chaos and into the Wewatta Pavilion, where I stumbled upon a true culinary gem: Tupelo Honey.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Tupelo Honey storefront in Denver (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Now, southern food isn’t exactly known for being light, but it is known for being full of flavor. And Tupelo Honey does it right. I went all in: two local beers, Tupelo’s famous sweet and spicy fried chicken, a side of bacon-braised collard greens, and a tall glass of sweet tea (because water doesn’t cut it for me in a Southern Food restaurant). Every bite was better than the last—crisp, tender, and downright crave-worthy.

Tupelo’s Famous Fried Chicken, ordered Sweet and Spicy (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

The bill? About $45 with a generous tip for excellent service—on par with a nice night out in Fort Collins, but with a new atmosphere and zero stress. If I had a date, this is where we’d kick off the evening before exploring the nearby bars. But even flying solo, this was a soul-satisfying adventure worth every penny.

Tupelo Honey (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Tupelo Honey isn’t just a meal—it’s an experience. And paired with a Bustang ride, it’s the perfect excuse to leave town without the hassle. Give it a try—you might find your new favorite escape!

Tupelo Honey Sweet tea (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Tupelo Honey

1650 Wewatta St

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 274-0650

tupelohoneycafe.com