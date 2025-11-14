Where Does Colorado Rank For Mental Health In 2025?

Image Source: CC0 License

MHA’s State of Mental Health in America yearly report provides a snapshot of the mental health status in each state. The report hasn’t always held the best news for Colorado, and last year we ranked just 46th for mental health out of 51 states.

This year’s report once again rated Colorado near rock bottom in 41st place. In this article, we’ll consider what’s behind these dire rankings, as well as thinking about how we can create better mental health prospects moving forward.

The Dire Truth About Mental Health in Colorado

MHA’s report highlights a significant mental health problem across Colorado. In fact, the findings of this year’s report reveal that Colorado has the second-highest mental illness rates in America, with an ultimate ranking of 50th for overall performance. And that’s not the only piece of disheartening news to come out of the published findings.

In truth, the entire report highlighted some frankly worrying findings, including the fact that our state ranks –

#47th for adults with serious thoughts of suicide (282k)

#48 of all states for adult mental health

Worryingly, suicide was highlighted as the leading cause of death for 10-18-year-olds, while the study revealed that there isn’t a single practicing child psychiatrist in Colorado. The study also highlighted a ‘Paradise Paradox’ in Colorado’s mountain communities, where a lack of care and high levels of isolation mean that suicide rates are between two to three times higher than national averages.

Image Source: CC0 License

Looking for Light in the Darkness

These findings are undeniably worrying, especially for those living rurally. However, the fact that Colorado’s national ranking has jumped to 41st is a real sign of potential for positive change.

No one can deny that Colorado still has a long way to go, especially when it comes to offering care that’s accessible for everyone, but this uptick is largely due to a marked improvement in the outlook of young people since the last report.

That said, there is a flip side to this, with adult mental health ratings across Colorado residents actually slipping from 40th to 48th place during the same period. So, what can we do differently moving forward?

Is Change on Colorado’s Horizon?

Image Source: CC0 License

The findings of this year’s study send a clear message – mental health care needs to become more of a priority in Colorado.

The most pressing improvements need to revolve around accessibility, which should include expanding insurance coverage across mountain communities, and also taking mental health care into those communities to ensure wider access of care for everyone.

Considering the scope of the problem, between-care focuses also need to be sharpened. For instance, community initiatives and groups could help reduce isolation in rural areas, while wellness supplements like cbd gummies could help to reduce issues like anxiety and depression during treatment waiting times.

Ultimately, though, real change can only come from spending increases and changes to Colorado’s existing mental health structures, which rely heavily on long-winded bureaucratic processes. Until that happens, it’s hard to imagine our ranking shifting all that far in the right direction.