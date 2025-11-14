Food Bank Rallys for Help Provide 4,700 Thanksgiving Turkeys

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual Tour de Turkey Drive Returns Nov. 20 in Fort Collins and Loveland

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Food Bank for Larimer County is calling on Northern Colorado residents to help provide 4,700 turkeys for families in need during its annual Tour de Turkey drive on Thursday, Nov. 20.

The Food Bank’s Tour de Turkey event will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two collection sites:

• Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins

• Orchards Shopping Center, 261 E. 29th St. in Loveland

Donors are encouraged to bring a frozen turkey, ham, or chicken to support local households experiencing food insecurity. In partnership with New Belgium Brewing Company, the first 250 donors at each location will receive a coupon for a six-pack of beer, with additional $50 New Belgium prize packs also available.

All donated turkeys will be distributed through the Food Bank’s network of agency partners and local schools. These partners assess community needs and coordinate distribution so that families receive their meals in time for the holiday.

Food Bank CEO Amy Pezzani emphasized the importance of community support this year.

“Especially on the heels of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, we know many families will need extra support as they work to recover from lost wages and recoup their November SNAP benefits,” Pezzani said. “We are rallying the community to help us meet our goal this year, and in doing so ensure that every one of the 4,700 families in need gets a Thanksgiving turkey.”

For those unable to donate on Nov. 20, contributions can be dropped off during regular business hours at the following locations:

Loveland Warehouse

5706 Wright Drive

Open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Fort Collins Food Share

1301 Blue Spruce Drive

Open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Open Wednesday: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.

Loveland Food Share

2600 N. Lincoln Ave.

Open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Open Wednesday: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.

More information is available at: foodbanklarimer.org/tdt/

Find more Northern Colorado community news at https://northfortynews.com.

Source: Food Bank for Larimer County