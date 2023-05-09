Alternatives to Violence Seeks Submissions for Upcoming Art Exhibition

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Alternatives to Violence has partnered with the Artworks Center for Contemporary Art to bring a new and exclusive art exhibition to the community and help support survivors in our area. Titled Domestic Violence: An Artist’s Perspective, the exhibition will showcase artwork from regional artists that convey their interpretation or message about domestic violence.

“We hope to tap into our strong arts community to develop a compelling and unique exhibition,” said Rose Marie Massaro, Communication and Development Manager for Alternatives to Violence. “We want this exhibition to prompt discussion of a topic that is difficult to talk about, while also giving artists the opportunity to display their work to the community.”

Submissions will be judged by Sarah E. LaBarre, Executive Director and Curator for Artworks Center for Contemporary Art. Submission is free and should be received no later than June 2, 2023. All forms of media will be considered. Participation details and timeline can be found at alternativestoviolence.org/events/an-artists-perspective/.

Domestic Violence: An Artist’s Perspective will be on display Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, located at 310 N. Railroad Avenue in Loveland. A cocktail reception, open to the public, will be held Friday, July 7, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

About Alternatives to Violence:

Alternatives to Violence (ATV) provides emergency shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered survivors the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, ATV serves approximately 1,600 clients in Loveland and southern Larimer County.

About Artworks Center for Contemporary Art:

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is a Colorado non-profit corporation and IRS 501 (c) (3) organization funded partially by donor contributions and based in Loveland, Colorado. It opened its doors in 2012 under the guidance and support of the Erion Foundation and Artworks Board. Artworks Loveland is located in the developing Railroad corridor of downtown Loveland Colorado, at 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue. Artworks Loveland’s two galleries and thirty studios are quickly becoming a hub for contemporary visual arts in northern Colorado. For additional information, please visit www.artworksloveland.org.