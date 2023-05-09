Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Now Offering Adult Summer Backyard Games League

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture now offers an Adult Summer Backyard Games League. This league begins Wednesday, May 31, through Wednesday, June 28, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Participants are invited to group up in pairs to play and compete in five nights of games such as cornhole, spike ball, ladder golf, grass volleyball, and more. Participants must be 16 years or older to join. Registration closes Sunday, May 21, and is $30 per pair.

To register for the Adult Summer Backyard Games League, visit https://bit.ly/AdultBackyardGames.

For more information about the Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Adult Sports program, visit recreationliveshere.com/195/Adult-Sports.