Supporting Veterans for 102 Years, Building an “Honor Wall”

American Legion George Beach Post 4

Following the end of WWI, the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919, as a patriotic organization. It has become one of the most influential non-profit groups in the United States, working closely with the United States Congress to improve Veteran benefits. Then, as now, the American Legion’s focus is on service to Veterans, service members, and communities.

American Legion George Beach Post #4 was chartered in November 1920. George Beach was a Fort Collins native, graduating in Engineering from MIT. When America entered the war in 1917, he volunteered to become an Aviator and served and died in Italy. He was buried in Italy in 1918, but reinterred back home at Grandview Cemetery, in 1921.

The George Beach Post #4 Ladies Auxiliary was charted in 1926. In recent years, the Ladies Auxiliary has been renamed the Auxiliary, to allow both men and women to serve in the Auxiliary. The mission of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our Veterans, Military, and their families, both at home and abroad. To do this, it takes hundreds of volunteer hours by many members to generate fundraising activities. If you are looking for something to do, there is generally something going on at the Legion!

A new fundraising project by the Auxiliary, is the Buy a Brick, Build a Wall project. This idea was introduced to the Auxiliary by Beth Adric, Auxiliary Secretary. Kathy Macke, an auxiliary member, and a real-life project manager volunteered to take on this project. With her guidance, the project has grown with plans to transform the west wall of the Legion building on the patio, into a wall to commemorate the HEROES in all walks of life.

The wall originally was intended to be made of bricks dedicated to a military hero. However, the auxiliary realized that we owe it to our veterans and to all heroes, living and deceased, to recognize the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for the love of our country and the people in this country.

There are all types of heroes in this world who every day are risking their lives to protect and save us from harm. There are everyday heroes helping their neighbors. We need to respect and honor all the heroes who give so much of themselves for the good of others.

Every hero has a story to tell that leaves lasting memories to remind us of the sacrifices they have made. Simple things bring back these memories, such as a single coin left on a headstone. It lets the deceased family know that somebody stopped by to “pay” their respects. It sparks curiosity. The same will happen as people stop by the Wall to pay respects to the name engraved on the brick. The brick will spark curiosity about the person and their story.

This is an opportunity for you to recognize a hero and thank them for their service, whether military service or another service to humanity. An engraved brick tile with their name and brief information keeps their story alive and keeps those named in the highest esteem. Pair that with all heroes, one brick at a time, and we have an “Honor Wall”.

Please join us in creating this honor wall. We thank you ahead of time for your participation in this “Buy a Brick, Build a Wall” fundraiser. We are excited to not only watch this wall grow on the grounds of George Beach Post 4 but to give respect and honor to all heroes who have given so much of themselves for the good of others. Please contact the American Legion Auxiliary for information regarding this important fundraiser.

American Legion Auxiliary

PO Box 925

Laporte, CO 80535

For all questions, please email: alpost4events@gmail.com