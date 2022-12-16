Big O Tires of Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley Partner to Host Holiday Canned Food Drive to Benefit Local Food Banks

For ten plus years, Big O Tires locations in Northern Colorado have joined together in the month of December to collect food for those in need. Over 50,000 pounds have been collected and donated to the Food Bank for Larimer County and 5,000 pounds to the Weld Food Bank.

Last year the Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley Big O Tires locations collectively raised over 1,700 pounds of food and nearly $500 in cash for the Food Bank for Larimer County and the Weld Food Bank.

They hope to raise even more this year with the community’s help! Each location invites community members to participate in the Holiday Canned Food Drive by bringing in food donations between November 23 and December 23.

“Pulling our resources and efforts together has enabled us to make a greater impact for those in need in our communities,” said the Owner of Big O Tires of Fort Collins, Jim Lautzenheiser. “This year, we have a goal of collecting 2,500 pounds of food. And for those who want to make a cash donation, thank you, and we’ll get it delivered to the food banks!”

Food donations should be boxed or canned and can be dropped off at either of the following Big O Tires locations during their business hours.

Big O Tires Fort Collins locations:

2007 South Timberline Road

4245 South Mason Street

1506 North College Avenue

Big O Tires Loveland location:

2480 North Lincoln Avenue

Big O Tires Greeley location:

3325 23rd Avenue

The most wanted food items are canned meat or tuna, canned fruit, canned soup or stew, peanut butter, canned vegetables, corn, green beans, fruit juice, pasta or mac & cheese, and rice.

The Food Bank for Larimer County is a private non-profit organization and the only Feeding America clearinghouse for donated food. Every year, they provide food to an estimated 37,500 people in need through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs.

The Weld Food Bank is a non-profit organization that alleviates hunger and poverty by providing food and services to people in need. They work to educate the public about the nature of hunger and poverty. Last year they provided over 14.6 million pounds of food to the hungry in Weld County.

For more information about Big O Tires, visit www.bigotires.com.