Fort Collins Instructor Offers Array of Hands-On, Plant-Based Holiday Cooking Classes for Kids

Sapna Von Reich, certified Food for Life instructor and wellness lecturer, offers hands-on, plant-based holiday cooking classes for kids near Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor. Attend one or all five individual classes and week-long camps this month. From “Cool Christmas Treats” to “Holiday Snacks,” to two-hour, five-day camps where kids will get hands-on experience making everything from mac and cheese to pumpkin pancakes, there is something for everyone.

Designed by physicians, dietitians, and other health experts, Food for Life classes promote healthful plant-based eating grounded in the latest scientific research. Each class includes information about how certain foods and nutrients work to promote or discourage disease, cooking demonstrations of delicious and healthful plant-based recipes, practical cooking skills, and tips for incorporating healthy eating habits into daily life.

“Holiday Snacks,” 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, December 17, Windsor Community Center, 250 11th St., Windsor. The cost is $28.

“Let’s Bake for the Holidays,” 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 18, Chilson Recreation Center, 700 E. 4th St., Loveland. The cost is $28.

“Food for Life: Nutrition and Cooking Camp,” 1 to 3 pm, Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, Windsor Community Center, 250 11th St., Windsor. The cost is $85.

“Winter Cooking Camp,” 1 to 3 pm, Monday, December 26, through Friday, December 30, Windsor Community Center, 250 11th St., Windsor. The cost is $105.

A native of India, Von Reich has taught authentic Indian cooking for ten years in northern Colorado. Fresh, healthy, and inspired cuisine is her specialty. She offers cooking classes at Whole Foods Market and several community centers in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor. She also is a wellness coach and lectures for many wellness programs. Learn more about her story at pcrm.org