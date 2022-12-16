Happenings in Wellington for December – Week of December 12

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

What a fun week we’ve had in Wellington – caroling in the park at the tree lighting, the Parade of Lights and touring all the home decorations in the contest for the best one! Many businesses are offering Open House celebrations, visits with Santa, tastings and fun for all.

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

Small Business and Shop Local Season is Nov 1st through Dec 31st. Make sure and support Wellington Businesses and shop locally. Watch the Chamber’s Facebook page as they spotlight local Wellington Chamber Businesses at: https://www.facebook.com/WellingtonAreaChamberOfCommerce

Join the Chamber on Dec 21st for Women of Wellington at the Beauty REnewed salon, spa, & boutique. Enjoy an evening of Wine tasting for $20 and a White elephant exchange! Register at: https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.c…

Board of Directors-Holiday Meeting Wellington Area Chamber members are invited to join the Board on Tuesday, Dec 13th at Zion Lutheran Church in Wellington from 8:00 am to 10:00 am for their monthly Board Meeting. A short meeting will be followed by a holiday breakfast. Board members will prepare the food and members are invited to attend and enjoy. Please RSVP here: Board of Directors Holiday meeting

The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights!

Tour of Lights

The Tour of Lights is a community map of decorated properties available for you to admire all December long. Time to load up Grandma and the littles in your house and tour around all the neighborhoods in Wellington so you can vote for the best one in 2022!

Wellington’s churches will be holding special services during the Christmas Season. Check out their websites for information about Christmas Eve, Children’s Programs, Special Music and Christmas Day Services.