Bullseye in Northern Colorado: Fort Collins Teen Excels in Clay Target Shooting

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins’ own Elijah Dauber, a 10th grader at Colorado Connections Academy, is making waves in the competitive world of youth clay target shooting sports. As a member of the Northern Colorado Clay Crushers, Elijah has earned multiple medals this year while competing in Trap, American Skeet, International Skeet, and Sporting Clays.

Elijah’s passion for the sport began just 18 months ago when he joined his dad on a shoot. Despite it being only his second time handling a shotgun, his dad, Daniel, immediately recognized his natural talent, exclaiming, “Whoa, this kid has a great eye!” From that moment on, Elijah dove headfirst into the sport, honing his skills and earning a reputation as a formidable competitor.

The Northern Colorado teen’s dedication to clay shooting has taken him to events across the country, with plans to compete in regional competitions in Cody, Wyoming, as well as upcoming shoots in Arizona and Las Vegas. Closer to home, he’s traveled throughout Colorado for various events. His online education at Colorado Connections Academy has been instrumental in supporting his rigorous training and travel schedule, allowing him to balance academics with his passion for clay shooting.

Elijah shared his enthusiasm for the sport, saying, “At first, I liked to shoot because it gave me a little bit of an adrenaline rush. I do it because it’s really fun and it gives me a chance to socialize in more ways and build friendships with my peers.” He also praised his online school experience, noting, “My teachers are awesome, and they are absolutely there when we reach out.”

With the full support of his family and teachers, Elijah continues to aim high, inspiring those around him with his determination and love for the sport.