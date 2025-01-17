Northern Colorado Weather: Winter Weather Advisory, Snow and Frigid Temperatures Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Winter has officially tightened its grip on Northern Colorado, and over the next three days, we’re in for freezing temperatures, snow showers, and plenty of reasons to bundle up. Here’s the most up-to-date forecast for Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, Red Feather Lakes, Timnath, Bellvue, and Livermore. I’ve pulled the latest details from NOAA and the National Weather Service to keep us all prepared.

Friday, January 17: Cloudy and Cold with Snow Arriving

Friday kicks off cloudy and cool, with daytime highs only reaching 17°F to 20°F across most of the region. Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland will hover just below 20°F, while areas like Livermore and Red Feather Lakes may stay closer to 15°F.

By late afternoon, snow will begin falling, with an 80–90% chance of precipitation lasting into the night. Accumulations of 2–4 inches are expected in lower elevations, with up to 6 inches possible near the foothills. Winds will shift from west to north-northeast at 8–13 mph, bringing gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will plummet to 8°F or lower, so watch for icy roads and prepare for a slick commute.

Saturday, January 18: Snow Tapers Off but the Cold Intensifies

Saturday morning may bring lingering snow flurries, especially in the foothills around Bellvue and Livermore, but by midday, skies will begin to clear. Total snow accumulations should range between 3–6 inches region-wide, with higher amounts in the foothills.

Temperatures will stay brutally cold, with highs only reaching 10°F to 14°F in most areas. Wind chills will make it feel closer to 0°F. By nightfall, expect lows around -5°F to -10°F, with Red Feather Lakes and Livermore experiencing the coldest conditions.

Sunday, January 19: Sunshine Returns but Temperatures Stay Frigid

Sunday will bring some much-needed sunshine, but don’t let it fool you—it’s going to stay cold. Highs will range from 12°F to 15°F in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Windsor, with Red Feather Lakes and Wellington staying closer to 10°F. Winds will remain calm, but the bitter cold will linger, with overnight lows once again dipping below zero.

What to Expect Around the Region

Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Timnath : Snow Friday night into Saturday morning; bitter cold with clearing skies through Sunday.

: Snow Friday night into Saturday morning; bitter cold with clearing skies through Sunday. Wellington and Bellvue : Similar snow accumulations as the lower elevations, but expect more frigid conditions Saturday and Sunday.

: Similar snow accumulations as the lower elevations, but expect more frigid conditions Saturday and Sunday. Livermore and Red Feather Lakes: Heaviest snow accumulations Friday night and the coldest temperatures throughout the weekend. Prepare for lows near -10°F.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Colorado from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Hazardous travel conditions are likely due to snow-packed roads and rapidly dropping temperatures, especially Friday night. For up-to-date road conditions, visit cotrip.org or dial 511.

While the snow may bring challenges, it also brings beauty. Whether you’re admiring the snow-covered foothills or cozying up indoors, stay warm and enjoy the winter wonderland. For the latest weather updates, visit NOAA.gov.

Stay safe, Northern Colorado!