Call for Public Input Regarding the Future of Open Space in Northern Colorado

Larimer County and the municipalities of Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Estes Park, Johnstown, Timnath, and Wellington request the community’s participation in a 2023 Open Space online survey. This survey is an update to the 2013 Our Lands, Our Future survey commissioned by the same agencies to better understand from the public how to best allocate tax dollars collected from the existing “Help Preserve Open Spaces” sales tax. The results of the 2023 survey will help guide current and future open space management and stewardship in Larimer County.

The survey is focused on the allowable uses of the Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax, which are to conserve and maintain open spaces, natural areas, rivers, wildlife habitat, parks, and trails within Larimer County. The survey does not pertain to city parks, golf courses, ballfields, recreational complexes, state lands, or federal lands. The 1/4-cent Open Space sales tax revenue is shared between Larimer County and the incorporated municipalities of Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Estes Park, Johnstown, Timnath, Wellington, and Windsor. The tax was extended in 2014 and sunsets in 2043.

Larimer County and partner municipalities invite all residents to provide their feedback and input about open space via an open-link survey that is available online at LarimerLands.org/open. Community input is a vital and valuable source of information for the conservation and management of open space in Larimer County.

The collection of public input is being facilitated through a third-party consultant, RRC Associates. A random sampling of residents have received a mailed survey, and these responses will provide statistically valid results. The open-link survey will give all residents an opportunity to provide feedback, and their responses will be included in the final report. While open-link results will be kept separate from the statistically valid responses, these responses will provide useful feedback to Larimer County and partner municipalities.