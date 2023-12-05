Supply Chain Holiday Forecast

One way businesses have leveled things out is by stretching the holiday shopping season out through advance sales.

“Companies are getting you to start shopping earlier by incentivizing you,” Rogers said. “We just had Prime Day two in October. Then there’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday, and Black Friday as a concept isn’t really the same as it used to be. Ten years ago, people would be waiting in line outside of Best Buy at 4 a.m. and fighting each other in Walmart to get a TV. That’s not really the case anymore. We’ve moved from Black Friday to Black Fall.”

In an effort to avoid the dramatic highs and lows of 2020, businesses are spreading out demand through targeted sales at various times. Consumers can order items now well ahead of the traditional shopping season to get them a little cheaper.

That’s created a long peak to the holiday shopping season and changed the seasonality for supply chains, Rogers said.

“It used to just be we hit Black Friday, and it was a mad rush until Christmas Eve,” he said. “And now that they’ve extended it out further on the other side, the rush isn’t quite as intense as it used to be, because it’s not just slow, slow build up to one big peak and come back down. We’ve smoothed that peak out a little bit. And probably done some of it through playing on the anxiety people have about getting holiday stuff on time post-pandemic.”

Playing on our anxieties

While the running joke is that the holiday season begins earlier and earlier, it’s actually pretty true — and pretty strategic, Rogers said.

“It’s intentional,” he said. “Costco had little light-up reindeer out in mid-October. A couple of years ago, I took a picture in front of a Christmas tree in Costco, and I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. I remember thinking they shouldn’t have Christmas trees out until people are wearing pants.

“But if it’s out, someone will buy it,” he added. “And for businesses like Costco, it’s easier to sell it over time. You want your supply chain to be like a river, flowing smooth and steady. We want to have swift, even flow throughout our supply chain. If we have the same amount of work every day, we can have the same amount of people working and we’re utilizing all our trucks and all our shelf space. When we have peaks and valleys, it becomes much more difficult to manage.”

The challenge for businesses now will be to decipher the new normal for consumers. During the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons, retailers wanted to take advantage of the fact that Americans had extra cash in their pockets thanks to stimulus checks, and really the only thing to spend it on was goods.

Feeling like they couldn’t afford to miss out on a potential “gold rush,” companies built up inventory as if the 2021 holiday season was going to be the biggest holiday season of all time, Rogers said. But then the one-two punch of Omnicron and inflation hit.

“Target took a $2 billion write down last year because they had way too much inventory; it was the bullwhip effect,” Rogers said. “If you’ve ever seen someone snap a bullwhip, not that much movement in the wrist leads to huge movement at the end of the whip. Not that much movement in retail sales can lead to huge supply chain problems upstream.”

Revenge spending

Meanwhile, the American public completely switched gears from wanting to buy goods to wanting to go to a concert or take a trip, and finally they could.

“In 2022 and 2023 this concept began of ‘revenge spending,’” Rogers said. “Revenge spending is like, ‘You know what? Maybe $1,000 for a ticket to Taylor Swift is ridiculous, but we’re going anyway.’ There’s a justification that people haven’t been able to do these things for so long that now they’re going to focus on experiences.”

And it’s not just limited to trips and concerts.

Statistics show the travel numbers are continuing to increase during the holidays, said Dawn Thilmany, CSU agricultural resource economist and director of the Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center. Sometimes that’s to visit family, sometimes it’s not. So, if folks aren’t eating at Grandma’s, it’s a good bet that they are eating at restaurants.

“We’re really seeing a return in away-from-home eating and people embracing going out to restaurants again,” Thilmany said. “And we’re actually seeing more restaurants embrace being open (on the holidays) just because there’s people who don’t want to cook that big meal at home, and with more women working away from home, they want to have a holiday, too.”

So now, that billion dollars that’s being spent to see Taylor Swift or a football game or out for a nice meal at a restaurant is money that’s no longer going towards goods.

This shift in spending caught many brick-and-mortar retailers off guard and forced them to offer steep discounts to get rid of all their extra inventory after the 2022 season, which might lead some to wonder if stores will shy away from fully stocked inventories this year.