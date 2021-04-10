Cash for Your Home Improvement Projects

Nic Redavid

Spring is a great time for tackling home improvement projects. The days are getting longer, and the temperatures are getting warmer. From working in the garden to cleaning the garage, painting a room, or a home remodel, most homeowners have a list of projects and ideas that never seems to end.

This spring, your local Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union branch in Wellington has some home improvement hacks to help you find a way to pay for all those projects and save some money along the way:

Refinance your mortgage to reduce your rate, term, payment, or all three! Free up funds to use on projects or pay off your home faster. Rates are still historically low and Meridian Trust can help get you take advantage of this great opportunity to save. Use the equity in your home to finance renovations and upgrades, or to pay off higher-rate debt such as credit card balances. Home values continue to rise in Northern Colorado, which creates a great opportunity to use the equity in your home for a second mortgage or a line of credit. With a variety of options, Meridian Trust can help find the right solution for you. Get a new first mortgage with a low fixed rate to pay off and combine existing home loans, simplifying monthly payments and saving money on interest. Many home equity products have variable rates or interest-only payments. Ensure your rate does not go up by refinancing first and second mortgages into one new loan with Meridian Trust.

Whether it’s finishing a basement or lowering your monthly expenses, let Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union help with your mortgage and home equity lending needs. Stop by the branch today or visit them online at MyMeridianTrust.com.