More Frequent Severe Weather Damages Roofs

In recent years, increases in severe weather are resulting in property damage from hail and other weather-related events. Colorado and Wyoming property owners are seeing rising insurance costs, larger deductibles, reduced coverage, and diminished home values — whether or not they file a claim.

Hail-resistant roofing systems stand up to the elements and can reduce your monthly expenses. Whether you are dealing with hail, wind, or ice damming, permanent solutions can be affordable and actually pay for themselves over time.

Roofing systems that meet the demands of severe weather can result in homeowners seeing their insurance premiums, as well as their energy bills, decrease by as much as 30-50%, their home values rise by 4-6% and their roofs lasting 3 times longer than their neighbors — even in areas with frequent hail storms.

Invest in increasing the value, durability, and energy efficiency of your home through learning about the many styles and benefits of weather-resistant stone-coated steel roofing along with other available top-quality residential roofing systems.

Mike Fusco is a Partner of the Stonescape Steel Roofing Company, a locally-owned and operated family business that is one of the best-rated roofing companies servicing Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

Contact: Mike@stonescapesteelroofing. com