Cherry Street and Arthur Ditch Project to Start Next Week

A project on Cherry Street over the Arthur Ditch in Fort Collins will start next week on Monday, January 18 to replace a bridge.

The bridge that is being replaced is located on Cherry Street between Wood Street and Grant Avenue and carries Cherry Street over the Arthur Ditch. It is structurally insufficient and load posted while the new bridge will be shallower and wider which will allow for full asphalt thickness over the structure.

Through traffic on Cherry Street will be restricted during construction and detours will be posted around the project area. Cherry Street will be closed to all through vehicles for the duration of the work which is expected to be completed by April with weather permitting.

The closure will take place between Wood Street and Grant Avenue with access to businesses and residences being maintained. The main detour routes will be Mulberry Street, Laporte Avenue and Willox Lane.

The project is funded through the City’s Capital Bridge Program and is being constructed in coordination with work Xcel Energy is performing on Cherry Street from Wood Street to College Avenue. The City of Fort Collins is working with Xcel to reduce disruptions as much as possible.

For more information regarding the project, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/engineering/arthur-ditch