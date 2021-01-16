Property Damage Assessment Report for Cameron Peak Fire Released

The Larimer County Assessor’s Office has released an assessment report for the properties destroyed by the Cameron Peak Fire within Larimer County.

The report shows that a total of 469 properties were affected by the fire, with 243 structures destroyed, showing an assessed value loss of $472,533 and a market loss of over $6 million. The Larimer County Assessor’s office and staff spent more than 1,200 hours on planning, damage assessment, and fieldwork to produce this report.

“This report highlights the significant role the assessor has performing its statutory duties, planning, community collaboration, and damage assessment fieldwork in the county during and after the Cameron Peak Fire or natural disaster,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck.

Damage assessment teams consisted of members from the Larimer County Assessor’s Office. Larimer County Building Department was escorted through the burn area by emergency management and personnel from the Sheriff’s Office to ensure safe access to properties. Colorado will begin reimbursing affected Larimer County property owners about $123,000 from the lowered property values under House Bill 14-1001.

All destroyed properties are required to be pro-rated, with properties being on the tax roll at full value until the date of the fire and reduced for the rest of the year. Bob submitted a report with a letter to U.S. Congressional Representative Joe Neguse supporting the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus in the 117th Congress promoting science-based wildfire mitigation strategies and additional federal resources for local firefighting crews.

Bob outlined an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) formed in June of last year between Larimer County, and Arapahoe County Assessor’s Office created to aid each other in the event of a large fire or flood. The IGA allows the two counties to share resources and personnel performing damage assessments to ensure each county has adequate technically skilled personnel act hand to perform damage assessments and property valuations.

For more information regarding Cameron Peak Fire Recovery, visit: larimerrecovers.org or to learn more about the report or other property questions, call the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050 or email Overbebc@larimer.org