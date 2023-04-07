City Hall Lobby and Offices Call for Entries

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Fort Collins is accepting submissions for artwork to hang in the City Hall Lobby, Conference Room, and City Attorney’s Office. Submissions are reviewed quarterly, and artwork is replaced every four to six months. Selected artists receive a $70-$100 honorarium for exhibiting their work with the City.

This call is open to artists living within the City of Fort Collins Growth Management Area. To see if you qualify, check the Growth Management Area boundary map at fcgov.com.

You will be asked to submit your contact info, a short artist statement and artist bio, and 4-6 photos of your artwork. If you have any questions, please direct them to Todd Underwood, Visual Arts Assistant, at tunderwood@fcgov.com.

NO DEADLINE: Submissions are considered on an ongoing basis.