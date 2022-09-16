City Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Boards and Commissions

Applications are open for Fort Collins residents interested in serving on one of the City’s boards and commissions. Applications are due by midnight Sunday, September 25.

Board and commission members perform a wide range of functions from advising City staff and the City Council to making quasi-judicial decisions on a variety of topics related to housing, the environment, transportation, planning and development, utilities, cultural and recreational services, and more.

Terms range in length from 1-, 2- and 4-year terms; applicants must reside within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area during their service.

Interested applicants may apply up to three boards or commissions (a separate application must be submitted for each). If selected, applicants will only be appointed to serve on one board or commission.

Apply at engage.fcgov.com/getinvolved by September 25. Additional information about each board and commission is available at fcgov.com/boards.