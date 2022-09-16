Today’s Weather: 9/16/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|67
|80
|48
|Berthoud
|1
|64
|81
|50
|Fort Collins
|0
|61
|80
|52
|Greeley
|0
|69
|81
|49
|Laporte
|3
|67
|78
|52
|Livermore
|1
|63
|74
|50
|Loveland
|1
|66
|80
|51
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|57
|63
|45
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|63
|78
|51
|Wellington
|0
|67
|78
|49
|Windsor
|0
|60
|81
|49
|*As of September 16, 2022 9:00am
