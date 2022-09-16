Today’s Weather: 9/16/22

September 16, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 67 80 48
Berthoud 1 64 81 50
Fort Collins 0 61 80 52
Greeley 0 69 81 49
Laporte 3 67 78 52
Livermore 1 63 74 50
Loveland 1 66 80 51
Red Feather Lakes 14 57 63 45
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 63 78 51
Wellington 0 67 78 49
Windsor 0 60 81 49
*As of September 16, 2022 9:00am

