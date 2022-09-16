Larimer County Horseman’s Association Presents 2022 Poker Ride

Larimer County Horseman’s Association’s 2022 Poker Ride is set to take place on Saturday, September 17. Registration starts from 9 am to 11 am. Participants are asked to pack a lunch. The entry fee is $25 per rider. Prices will be distributed after lunch. Must be present to win. The Grand prize is an Extensive Equine Emergency Kit provided by Equine Medical Services. Many great prized valued at more than the entry fee for various categories:
Best poker hand – Grand Prize
Worst poker hand
Best dressed rider
Youngest rider
Youngest horse
Oldest rider
All ages & riding levels are welcome. Both non-members and non-members are welcome.
